Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa face possible new hold up over dual-fuel propulsion system

A potential further two month delay to the two massively late CalMac ferries was signalled on Friday by builders Ferguson Marine as Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray expressed his “extreme concern” at the shipyard also announcing the vessels’ budget and delivery dates would be reviewed again next month.

That would push back completion of Glen Sannox beyond its latest scheduled date of March, and could affect sister vessel Glen Rosa’s completion date of May 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Scottish Government-owned Port Glasgow yard has previously admitted both those dates could be put back by six to seven months after further construction problems were found, which it blamed on two previous managements.

Glen Sannox, left, and Glen Rosa under construction at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow in November. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

The Scottish Conservatives said the “shocking revelations” made it highly likely the ferries would be further delayed and cost even more.

The ferries, which will be CalMac’s joint second largest with space for 852 passengers, are due to be deployed on the main Arran route to Brodick, and should have been finished in 2018. They are already expected to cost a total of £337 million, more than three times the original £97m contract price in 2015.

Glen Sannox is not expected to be in service until the summer at the earliest as it will also require about two months of sea trials by CalMac.

Yard chief executive David Tydeman said in a letter to MSPs: “Overall, the dates and budgets set out in my update to you in September will be subject to review by the Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow (FMPG) board on January 25.”

Glen Sannox's move to dry dock in Greenock was postponed this week because of strong winds. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

Writing to the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee, he said: "In response to your request for interim updates as issues arise, I advise that there are some supplier issues around the commissioning of the liquefied natural gas systems which could, if they cannot be mitigated, cause up to two months’ delay.

"We are urgently exploring mitigating actions and will update by the end of January following consideration by the board at its January meeting.”

Mr Gray described news of the board review as “extremely concerning”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing to the committee, said: “At a recent meeting with the chief executive, I impressed upon him the significant challenges facing Scottish Government in terms of spending. In addition, I reiterated that he should exercise every possible mitigation over potential overspend.

Glen Rosa is due to be launched in March. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

"I also note with deep disappointment that the chief executive has also signalled a risk of further delay and I have continued to impress upon the chief executive that any further slippage in the programme would have a considerable impact on the island communities.

“I also met with the chair of FMPG [Andrew Miller] and have impressed on him the need to ensure that every possible mitigation to further delays is in place.

"I reaffirm my commitment that to support FMPG to deliver these lifeline ferries to service our island communities as quickly as possible remains one of my key priorities.”

Mr Tydeman said he also regretted that Glen Sannox’s planned move to dry dock this week, sailing under its own steam for the first time, had been postponed by strong winds.

He said: “For Glen Sannox, the key priority over the past quarter has been completion of works necessary for the dry docking to take place, and I regret to advise that bad weather has prevented the ship moving to the dock this week.

"The ship was ready as planned to move under her own propulsion – with tugs in attendance, one with lines attached – and it’s disappointing that we missed this significant milestone to demonstrate the good progress with the programme.

"Due to advance bookings for the dry dock for other vessels, we will now have to take our turn, proceed with the trials programme in January to March, and have booked the earliest available dry dock dates of April 3-7.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he said Glen Rosa was still on schedule to be launched on March 12, then moved to the yard quayside where Glen Sannox is moored.

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said: “These are shocking revelations from Neil Gray and David Tydeman. It looks highly likely that the cost of building the Glen Sannox could rise again and there could be yet another delay.

“It goes from bad to worse and all the while islanders are the ones who are suffering. Every time we are given a completion date, it slips.

"At some point, Neil Gray is going to have to say how much more money he is prepared to put into the yard. So far it has been a blank cheque.