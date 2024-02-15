Ferries Scotland: Glen Sannox hits full operating speed as it travels to Cumbrae Isles on day two of sea trials
The Glen Sannox has run at its full operating speed in another key milestone achieved during the first round of sea-trials for the vessel.
The long-delayed Ferguson Marine vessel travelled under its own power as far as the Cumbrae Isles from Port Glasgow on Wednesday, in what was the second of three days of initial trials.
The ferry completed an extended loop past Millport before turning to return to its berth.
In an updated post to the Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) Ltd (FMPG) LinkedIn page, the company described the trials as “going well” to date.
"Her [the Glen Sannox] endurance and speed capabilities are being tested as she travels up and down the lower Clyde between the Isle of Bute and Largs,” the post said.
"She achieved a maximum speed of 16.4 knots SOG (speed over ground), which, after allowance for tide flows, confirms the ship can operate at the planned 14.5 knots.”
The company said the Glen Sannox had travelled at more than ten knots for several hours on Wednesday.
The huge ferry, which will become one of the west coast operator’s second largest, is running six years late and now not due to start operating on the main Arran route until late summer.
The 102m-long Glen Sannox, which is 8m longer than the Caledonian Isles which it is due to replace, is scheduled to move to dry dock for further work in March before further trials and completion in late May.
However Ferguson Marine, which was saved from collapse by being taken over by the Scottish Government in 2019, has still to announce its latest review which could include a further delay and increase to its cost. Glen Sannox and sister vessel Glen Rosa are already more than three times over their original combined £97 million budget.
