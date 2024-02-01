Ferries fiasco Scotland: Hugely delayed Glen Sannox to sail under own power for first time

The hugely-delayed Glen Sannox ferry is to sail under its own power for the first time in two weeks in what builders Ferguson Marine described on Thursday as an “important milestone”.

The ship, which is due to become one of CalMac’s two largest vessels, is scheduled to start its first round of sea trials on February 13 in the Clyde between the Port Glasgow shipyard and Gourock.

Glen Sannox was originally scheduled to be completed six years ago, but will not now enter passenger service on the main Arran route until this summer at the earliest as it also requires further work in a dry dock in Greenock in March and separate two-month-long trials by CalMac.

Glen Sannox being towed during a dry dock transfer earlier in its construction

The yard has also still to confirm whether there will be a further two-month delay beyond the ferry’s previously expected March completion date, as it warned in December.

However, a new vessels and ports plan published by Transport Scotland on Thursday stated that the vessel was not expected to be delivered until May.

CalMac has said further delays could be caused if any faulty parts are found during the trials as many of their original warranties have expired due to the ferries being so far behind schedule. The main union at the yard also expects the trials to trigger “extra work”.

Further uncertainty was triggered by transport secretary Mairi McAllan telling MSPs on Tuesday she could not confirm Ardrossan as the long-term port for the Arran route to Brodick because of delays to its upgrade to accommodate the new ferries.

Weather permitting, the sea trials are due to start with Glen Sannox moving under its own propulsion while attached by line to a tug "for safety and regulatory compliance” to the Inchgreen dry dock in Greenock, with two other tugs accompanying.

Longer trips are scheduled for February 14 and 15 as far as Gourock, with tugs standing by, but not attached.

Glen Sannox was originally due to travel under its own power last month to the dry dock, but that was cancelled by bad weather and the work postponed to March when a berth is next available.

Sister ferry Glen Rosa is due to be launched in March and completed next year.

Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) chief executive David Tydeman said: “The first round of sea trials for MV Glen Sannox will be focused on testing the principal machinery on board. In preparation, as long as waters are relatively calm, some testing will take place at the yard’s quayside between February 7-12.

“Seeing Glen Sannox sailing under her own steam is an important milestone in the final stages of her journey to completion, and one that I am very much looking forward to.”

Alex Logan, the GMB Scotland union’s convener at the Scottish Government-owned yard, welcomed the move, but said it was expected to “highlight areas demanding further attention and work”.

He said: “There will be a sense of relief and satisfaction that after all that has been said and done, that these trials are starting and both of these ferries are getting closer to completion. No one, apart from the islanders they will serve, want these contracts completed more than the workers in this yard.

“These have been difficult years for our members, who have worked hard and remained committed to delivering these ferries despite the controversy. There have clearly been serious mistakes made during the commission and design process, but the mistakes were not made by the workers.”

Mr Logan also called for the Scottish Government to directly award the next CalMac contract to the yard, for seven smaller vessels. He said: “The future of this yard should not be determined by mistakes of the past. With this committed workforce, Fergusons can move on and start building a bright future that will continue the proud history of shipbuilding on the Clyde.”

Scottish Labour transport spokesperson Alex Rowley said: “I am sure islanders will watch carefully these sea trials and all of Scotland will be hoping they run smoothly and the vessel will progress into operation without any further setbacks.

"We need to get beyond this sorry saga and put in place a coherent plan for ferry renewal that will give our islands the essential and reliable service they require. The incompetence of the Scottish Government has been staggering.”

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said: “Let’s hope these sea trials go ahead and that they are successful. Islanders have waited far too long to see a new ferry.