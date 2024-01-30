Scottish ministers have indicated for the first time that a major harbour may not be used to sail two delayed and over-budget ferries.

Ardrossan harbour in North Ayrshire requires essential maintenance, including a costly berth realignment, to accommodate the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa ferries, which will serve the Arran route when their construction is completed by the under-fire Ferguson Marine shipyard.

Ministers had previously committed to Ardrossan for the route in 2017. However, transport secretary Mairi McAllan told the net zero, energy and transport committee on Tuesday that no decision had been taken by ministers on whether Ardrossan harbour would ever be used for the two new ferries.

Ardrossan harbour, which requires upgrading to cope with CalMac's larger new ferries. Picture: Peel Ports Group

The Glen Sannox is expected to be completed in the spring, with its sister vessel delayed until May 2025. They will operate from Troon harbour until at least 2026 when the repairs at Ardrossan were initially expected to be completed.

Ms McAllan said ministers were still working to complete a business case review for the essential repair works. The cost projections were initially expected to be completed by November 2022, but will now not be ready until at least next month.

Ms McAllan said the “complexities” involved further discussions with funding partners – including North Ayrshire Council and Peel Ports – and their “levels of contribution” to the improvement works.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson asked whether ministers had considered the possibility that Ardrossan may not be used for the new ferries at all.

Caledonian Isles, one of the main Arran route's current vessels, at Ardrossan harbour. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Ms McAllan responded: “Absolutely no decision has been taken on that. It would be wrong of me to pre-empt the work of the taskforce and the business case review.”

Mr Simpson said: “No decision, therefore it’s a possibility?” Ms McAllan replied: “There’s no decision. That’s all I can say.”

Mr Simpson said later: "Given that there is no agreement on funding necessary works on the harbour, then that means that it might not be the permanent solution. This will come as a shock to islanders and the people of Ardrossan, but the dithering over this means that it should surprise no one.”

Peel Ports Group had earlier expressed its frustration in a letter, first reported by The Scotsman on Saturday, in which the Scottish Government was accused of “endless tinkering” with the planned harbour upgrade.

Earlier in the session, committee convener Edward Mountain highlighted the recent issues with the Irish berth at the harbour, which shut to all marine traffic earlier this month.

The Tory MSP said: “Ardrossan harbour is obviously a problem area because the pier has collapsed and for the Glen Sannox and 802 (Glen Rosa) to use the harbour we need an LNG tank and an extension to the quay because it is too short.

“Is that all in the Budget?”

Ms McAllan said: “I understand the need to progress and I understand the frustration of the communities, but on the other hand it’s absolutely essential that works of this size and importance are properly scoped and properly understood.”

Alison Irvine, chief executive of Transport Scotland, told the committee “sufficient funds” had been earmarked only for the “consideration of the business case” at Ardrossan.