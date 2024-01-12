Turkish-built CalMac ferry Isle of Islay to be launched days after long-delayed Ferguson Marine ferry Glen Rosa ordered years before
A CalMac ferry ordered two years ago is to be launched at a Turkish shipyard in March, four days after the launch of one of the ferries being built at Ferguson Marine on the Clyde which were ordered in 2015.
Isle of Islay is due to be finished at the Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova in October, in stark contrast to Glen Rosa, the second of the two Ferguson Marine vessels, whose completion has been delayed until at least May next year.
Scottish Government ferry-buying firm Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal) announced on Friday that Isle of Islay would be launched on March 16. Ferguson Marine, which is also state owned, plans to launch Glen Rosa on March 12.
Cmal said Isle of Islay was “on time and budget” – in stark contrast to Glen Rosa and sister vessel Glen Sannox, which are running six years late and more than three times over budget.
Will Turkish-built CalMac ferries Isle of Islay and Loch Indaal be completed before Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa at Ferguson Marine?
It said Isle of Islay’s hull was “structurally complete” with all blocks for the vessel erected and surveyed. It said the installation of pipework, equipment, machinery, electrical works and outfitting would continue until the launch.
Underwater hull coatings will be applied and propulsors installed before the event.
Cmal said work will continue on board when the ferry is in the water after launch, and will undergo crew familiarisation and local operational trials after delivery in October before entering service.
It said the vessel, which will serve Islay along with sister ship Loch Indaal as part of a £91 million contract, will be named at a ceremony on the island towards the end of the year. The second ferry is due to be completed at the same yard in February next year.
Cmal director of vessel Jim Anderson said: "Work at the Cemre shipyard continues to progress well, with the project coming in on time and on budget. We look forward to witnessing the launch, which is a major milestone in the vessel's construction.
“We look forward to celebrating with the community towards the end of the year, where the vessel will be officially given its name.”
Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “I’m pleased Isle of Islay will be launched at the Cemre Shipyard in March. Delivering six new major vessels to serve Scotland’s ferry network by 2026 is a priority for this Government and this is an important milestone as part of that commitment.
“Ahead of entering service later this year, I look forward joining the community as we celebrate and officially name the new vessel.
"People will welcome a more resilient and modern ferry service for Islay and Jura, and further vessels will soon bring similar and highly anticipated improvements for Island communities across Scotland.”
The ferries can carry 450 passengers and 100 cars or 14 commercial vehicles, a 40 per cent increase to accommodate whisky traffic. The Turkish yard is building a further two similar ferries for the Little Minch routes between Skye, Harris and North Uist.
