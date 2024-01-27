Ardrossan harbour’s owner has sought to shift the blame for major delays to its upgrade that will force CalMac’s new Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa ferries to switch to Troon, accusing the Scottish Government of “endless tinkering” with the project.

The accusations emerged as one of the harbour’s two ferry berths was closed amid safety fears, causing disruption to Arran sailings.

Peel Ports Group has told transport minister Fiona Hyslop the scheme to accommodate the larger vessels being built by Ferguson Marine is “no further forward” since it was initially agreed six years ago because of “repeated changes” to its scope by CalMac and Transport Scotland.

Caledonian Isles, one of the main Arran route's current vessels, at Ardrossan harbour. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The company’s frustration is reflected in a letter seen by The Scotsman in which the harbour owner urges Ms Hyslop to “recommend a final cleanse and sealing of the projects scope” so work could start.

However, local SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson told the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday: “There is clearly a breakdown in trust locally with Peel Ports due to its lack of investment in Ardrossan harbour over decades.”

The upgrade includes realignment of the ferry berth to increase manoeuvring space and a new terminal building.

Transport Scotland put the upgrade on hold in August last year pending a review due to be completed next month because it said costs had increased significantly. It is understood switching Brodick-Ardrossan sailings to Troon some 15 miles down the Clyde until at least 2026 could increase journey times by one third and reduce sailings from five to four a day.

Ardrossan harbour needs upgrading to cope with CalMac's larger new ferries. (Photo by Peel Ports Group)

Glen Sannox is expected to be in service later this year and sister ship Glen Rosa next year, but they have suffered repeated delays and are six years late.

In the letter, Peel Ports Group interim chief financial officer Lewis McIntyre wrote: “To date, we have invested over £2 million of our own funds to progress the project and yet we are no further forward than we were six years ago. In that time we have dealt with six transport ministers. While this is often an inevitable part of political life, the changes in leadership have themselves hindered a resolution.

"We have provided multiple offers and constructive responses to accommodate the repeated changes in scope that CalMac and Transport Scotland have introduced since our initial agreement in 2017.

"We believe that the people and businesses of Arran and Ardrossan should not have to wait any longer for meaningful action. The time to conclude the endless tinkering with the project scope has long since passed.

"We therefore urge you to recommend a final cleanse and sealing of the projects scope, and to allow the works to be appropriately tendered.”

Bill Calderwood, secretary of the official Isle of Arran Ferry Committee, said: “The delay in the programme is very frustrating and the negative coverage of vessel delays and the lack of progress on infrastructure is impacting confidence for residents, business development and visitors."

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “It is essential the business case review and cost exercise for the project is completed to have greater certainty of the scope, costs and financial packages required from each of funding partners.