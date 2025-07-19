Trainspotting author gives his thoughts on Oasis renunion tour

Irvine Welsh has heaped praise on Oasis ahead of their eagerly-awaited Edinburgh gigs – but he says he'd much rather the famously feuding Gallagher brothers were still at each other's throats.

In an interview with The Times to promote new novel Men in Love, which sees him continuing the life stories of Renton, Spud, Sick Boy and Begbie 30 years after his cult 1993 novel Trainspotting, the Edinburgh author was asked if he's planning to catch any of the Oasis comeback gigs.

Irvine Welsh's new novel Men in Love is released in July. | LISA FERGUSON

“Probably. Maybe at Murrayfield,” the 66-year-old said. “I’m not a big nostalgia guy. My concern is if there’s no rapport between Liam and Noel [Gallagher]. I’d much rather they were fighting. I remember going to the Stone Roses reunion and though the music was great, there was no interaction between the four members. You could tell they were done with each other.

“I’ve no idea how close Liam and Noel are, but you’d think down the line they would each acknowledge that one is among the greatest songwriters we’ve ever had and the other among the best singers.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Welsh, who has made a disco album to Men in Love, was asked if it's true Noel Gallagher turned down the chance for Oasis to appear on the Trainspotting soundtrack - because he thought it was a film about actual trainspotters

“I think that’s true,” said Welsh.“I told Noel that he owed me a song because of it and he kindly gave me a beautiful one for The Acid House soundtrack.”

In an interview with The Scotman's Janet Christie in April, Welsh described Men In Love as a “very dark and funny” novel.

He went on: “It’s about guys in their mid twenties who are getting serious about life. You go through stages in life where you start off influenced by your family when you’re a kid, then break away from that and your peers are everything when you’re a teenager and young, then you break from them in your mid twenties into serious romance and think about settling down and having a proper relationship.

So these guys are at that time in their lives and they’re looking to be serious about relationships and love. People bond at that age. It’s strange, you get people getting together and setting themselves up… Good luck, you know, it’s a f***ing tough shift.”

Men in Love by Irvine Welsh and the Sci-Fi Soul Orchestra is released on Jul 25. Men in Love by Irvine Welsh is published Jul 24.