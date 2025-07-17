Noel Gallagher always has something intersting to say.placeholder image
Best Noel Gallagher Quotes: As Oasis prepare to play Edinburgh here are 26 funny and interesting things Gallagher Snr has said - "He’s like a man with a fork in a world of soup"

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 17th Jul 2025, 12:31 BST

There’s never a dull interview when Noel Gallagher is around.

Thee Oasis reunion is officially underway, with the Britpop band playing three dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12.

It’ll be the latest chapter in the story of Oasis in Scotland, starting with a tiny gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow when they were famously ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee, who signed them up to Creation Records.

The early reviews from the tour have been glowing, so it seems like those who were lucky enough to bag a ticket are in for a real treat, with a killer setlist.

Of course the Gallagher brothers are almost as famous for their scathing wit as they are for their music, particularly when engaged in their favourite sport - squabbling with each other.

As the clock ticks down to those epic gigs in August, we’re looking at 26 of Noel’s most memorable quotes.

"We're not arrogant, we just believe we're the best band in the world."

1. Noel on...arrogance

"We're not arrogant, we just believe we're the best band in the world." | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

"Music is a thing that changes people's lives. It has the capacity to make young people's lives better."

2. Noel on...music

"Music is a thing that changes people's lives. It has the capacity to make young people's lives better." | Getty Images

"He’s the angriest man you’ll ever meet. He’s like a man with a fork in a world of soup."

3. Noel on...Liam

"He’s the angriest man you’ll ever meet. He’s like a man with a fork in a world of soup." | Getty Images

"You don't have to be great to be successful. Look at Phil Collins."

4. Noel on...success

"You don't have to be great to be successful. Look at Phil Collins." | Getty Images

