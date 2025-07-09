​Scottish SMEs can give their businesses a supersonic boost as the Gallaghers come to town, writes Martyn Kendrick

The legendary Britpop band Oasis is set to rock Murrayfield on August 8, 9 and 12 and each date could be the biggest individual payday Scottish businesses have seen in years.

Each show is expected to generate £45.5 million in fan spending, according to new research. That’s not only music to many Edinburgh business owners’ ears, but it’s also the sound of tills ringing across the country.

Demand has been nothing short of phenomenal. When tickets went on sale last August, 10 million fans from 158 countries flooded online queues, all vying for a chance to witness the long-awaited reunion. But this isn’t just about Liam and Noel sharing a stage again – it’s a cultural milestone with major economic implications.

Music tourism is a proven economic driver

We’ve already seen the impact events like this can have on the city. Just last summer, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour brought a £77m boost to Edinburgh. Fans came for the music but stayed for the city, dining out, shopping, sightseeing and filling hotels across the capital.

Now, it’s Oasis’s turn to take the spotlight. Forecasts suggest the tour will inject £940m into the UK economy, including £136.6m in Edinburgh alone. That influx will ripple through cafés, taxis, bars, hotels and souvenir shops, with most fans expected to stay for at least three nights.

And the momentum is already building. From August 4, a dedicated Oasis pop-up on George Street will begin drawing superfans – and their spending – right into the heart of the capital.

The business mood? Call it Definitely Maybe – with the emphasis on definitely

Scottish firms are already on the front foot. Bank of Scotland’s latest Business Barometer – a monthly temperature gauge of confidence levels among Scottish businesses – showed that the outlook is positive.

Scottish businesses are showing strong growth ambitions, with 55 per cent planning to increase staff levels over the next year, a 25-point jump from last month. Meanwhile, 53 per cent are preparing to launch new products or services, showing clear intent to capitalise.

And they should. Concertgoers will be spending fast, but only where businesses are ready. That means having contactless and mobile payment options in place and adjusting opening hours to catch late-night trade. But it’s also about transforming the customer experience. ‘Phygital’ solutions – where physical service is enhanced by digital tools – are becoming essential in hospitality.

One of the biggest frustrations for customers is waiting for the bill. With today's paytech, that no longer has to be the case. Diners can now scan a QR code at the table, order and pay for food and drinks via an app using a digital wallet and enjoy the ease of table service without queuing. These systems also encourage more consistent tipping, as checkout flows can prompt automatic gratuities. Plus, digital menus reduce the need for printed materials, cutting waste while keeping service fast and flexible. For businesses, it’s a smarter, more efficient way to meet demand during high-traffic moments like concert weekends.

Understanding customer spending habits in advance will help businesses of all sizes. Using payment data to build profiles, shape offers and refine marketing will boost engagement before, during and after the shows.

For some, securing additional short-term funding, such as business overdrafts, could provide the cashflow to invest in extra stock, extended hours or Oasis-inspired experiences. It’s a flexible way to stay ahead of demand and manage any short-term costs.

Support is out there too with organisations like VisitScotland, Scottish Enterprise and the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce ready to help businesses make the most of this surge.

This isn’t just Edinburgh’s moment

While Edinburgh takes centre stage, the economic uplift won’t stop at the city limits. Just as Swifties explored the Highlands, Borders and Glasgow, Oasis fans will be looking to do the same. That means whisky tours, boutique B&Bs, day trips and themed experiences across the country are all in play.

So now is the moment for Scottish SMEs to act. Opportunities like this don’t live forever, and those who are ready stand to benefit long after the final encore.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​