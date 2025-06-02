Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of the most sought-after concerts to come to Scotland this year, with tickets being snapped up within hours of them going on sale in September.

Now, a rival gig to this summer’s iconic Oasis tour is to be held in Edinburgh metres away from where Noel and Liam Gallagher will be taking to the stage at the same time in Murrayfield Stadium.

Murrayfield Ice Arena, which is located next door to the stadium where the Oasis concert will take place, is to hold an Oasis tribute band gig in its bar on 8, 9 and 12 August: the same days the brothers play their set in Scotland.

Definitely Oasis is to play at the rink’s bar, at a cost of £10 a ticket for adults and £5 for children - a far cry from the hundreds of pounds a ticket being charged on second hand ticket sale sites for the real Oasis concert.

While the Oasis tour sold out shortly after it went on sale in September, some tickets are available on resale. The highest price tickets were due to be sold for when they were first released were £270 each for a VIP package.

Pitched as an alternative for people who have “missed out” on tickets for the main concert, the ice rink, which has been turned into a roller rink for the summer, urged people to “beat the crowds and potentially the weather”, by attending its gig, which also includes performances by a Stone Roses tribute band and a DJ.

Murrayfield Ice Arena Photo: Lisa Ferguson

The rink said: “Murrayfield Ice Arena presents the Murrayfield Music Fan Zone on Friday 8th/9th and 12th August from 2pm. Top class tribute bands, Definitely Oasis and the Complete Stone Roses along with DJ Fools Gold will keep you entertained before the main event in the Murrayfield Stadium.

‘Feel part of the event’

“Even if you have missed out on tickets for the main concert, join us for Live music, DJs, bars and food and feel part of the event. Beat the crowds and potentially the weather at the Music Zone at Murrayfield Ice Arena.”

According to the tribute band’s website, it has toured extensively across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, filling “iconic” venues to capacity, including Glasgow’s O2 Academy and Barrowland Ballroom, Edinburgh’s Liquid Rooms and London’s O2 Academy Islington.

Liam and Noel Gallagher of Oasis | Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA Wire

They have also paid tribute to Oasis’s roots by performing at historic venues where the band played in their early years, including The Joiners in Southampton, Tivoli in Buckley, La Belle Angele in Edinburgh, and King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow - where Oasis is said to have been first discovered.

