Oasis Murrayfield Setlist: 'Leaked' setlist reveals songs Edinburgh fans could hear at the stadium gigs

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:21 BST
Oasis are set to play three huge gigs in Edinburgh.placeholder image
Oasis are set to play three huge gigs in Edinburgh. | Getty Images
The leak came just days before the Gallagher brothers are to take the stage in Wales.

The Oasis reunion is officially on, with the Britpop band playing three dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12.

It’ll be the latest chapter in the story of Oasis in Scotland, starting with a tiny gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow when they were famously ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee, who signed them up to Creation Records.

Oasis obsessives have been frantically speculating online about what songs will make the setlist - with the answer coming at the first gig of the tour in Cardiff on Friday (July 4).

But the cat might already be out of the bag after a fan claimed to have heard the band play an extended soundcheck at the stadium in the leadup to the concert.

Beginning with Rock n Roll Star and ending with Champagne Supernova it leans heavily on the band’s first two albums, ignoring some of their later releases completely.

Here it is in full.

  1. Rock n Roll Star
  2. Bring it on Down
  3. Hello
  4. Fade Away
  5. Whatever
  6. The Masterplan
  7. Slide Away
  8. Cast No Shadow
  9. Some Might Say
  10. Don't Look Back in Anger
  11. Live Forever
  12. Roll With It
  13. Cigs and Alcohol
  14. Champagne Supernova
