The band has since hit out at Edinburgh council at its show in Dublin

Oasis have released a new version of Bring It on Down live from their second night at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

The live version of the 1994 song was recorded on August 9, the band’s Saturday night show, and features Oasis calling out Edinburgh City Council for comments made about fans in the lead up to the gigs.

Introducing the song, frontman Liam Gallagher can be heard on stage telling fans they were “still waiting for an apology” from the council.

Oasis attacked the council during their three-night run at the Edinburgh stadium after reports that a safety briefing that took place last year labelled their fans as “rowdy”, "middle-aged men" and “intoxicated”.

Details from the briefings were published following a Freedom of Information request.

Prior to the gigs, Liam hit out at the council on X, in a post that read:“To the Edinburgh council I’ve heard what you said about OASIS fans and quite frankly your attitude f***ing stinks, I’d leave town that day if I was any of you lot.”

A further post said: “I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there’s some real STUNING individuals.”

The band made several jibes at the council while on stage in Edinburgh - and Liam slammed officials again at a later gig in Dublin.

The Manchester indie legends performed to more than 204,000 fans during the Scottish leg of their reunion tour.

Oasis played three sold out gigs at Murrayfield Stadium in August | Big Brother Recordings

Oasis have now completed 17 of their 41 dates, with the North American stint set to kick off this week.

Starting with two nights in Toronto, the Gallagher brothers will head to Chicago, New Jersey and Los Angeles, before two gigs in Mexico City.

They will then return to the UK for two concerts at Wembley Stadium on September 27 and 28.