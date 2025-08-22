AC/DC at Murrayfield: Man, 24, arrested at AC/DC gig in Edinburgh over 'threatening' behaviour and theft
A man is due to appear in court after he was arrested at the AC/DC gig in Edinburgh.
Aussie rockers AC/DC’s Power Up tour arrived at Murrayfield on Thursday, which saw tens of thousands of people pack out the stadium. It was the rock band’s only UK date of the tour.
At the Murrayfield gig, a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour, resisting arrest and theft.
Officers say he was released on an undertaking to appear in court on a later date.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour, resisting arrest and theft. He was released on an undertaking to appear in court on a later date.”