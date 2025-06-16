Liam Gallagher's 'stunning' response only adds to the Oasis summer hype for Edinburgh
All three gigs at Murrayfield Stadium in August are already sold out, with an estimated 210,000 concert goers to attend.
The logistics have prompted Edinburgh City Council to organise safety briefings to prepare for the influx – a standard procedure for any major events.
What wasn’t standard was the council finding itself in the firing line of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.
The safety briefing documents prepared by the council included references to Oasis fans as “older”, “rowdy” and “taking up more room”.
Gallagher took offence to the descriptions, posting on social media yesterday: “I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council - bet there’s some real STUNING individuals.”
War of words aside, the Oasis gigs, combined with the festivals and an AC/DC concert, could mean this August is the busiest yet for Edinburgh. It’ll pay for the city to be properly prepared for the hype.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.