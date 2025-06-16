Liam Gallagher's 'stunning' response only adds to the Oasis summer hype for Edinburgh

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three gigs at Murrayfield Stadium in August are already sold out, with an estimated 210,000 concert goers to attend.

The logistics have prompted Edinburgh City Council to organise safety briefings to prepare for the influx – a standard procedure for any major events.

What wasn’t standard was the council finding itself in the firing line of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.

The safety briefing documents prepared by the council included references to Oasis fans as “older”, “rowdy” and “taking up more room”.

Gallagher took offence to the descriptions, posting on social media yesterday: “I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council - bet there’s some real STUNING individuals.”