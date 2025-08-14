How science has proved Oasis's Murrayfield gig was the greatest in 20 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, after all the hype, how good were the Oasis reunion concerts at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium? Of course, music reviewers will take a view, while classical music fans may politely decline to offer one. It’s all subjective.

But what if there was a truly objective way to test how well it went? As it happens, there is. Step forward the British Geological Survey.

While not quite causing an earthquake, fans jumping and dancing in time to the music can create a signal big enough for their seismometers to detect. According to the data, Tuesday’s crowd was the most energetic in 20 years, beating Friday and Saturday’s performances, and the Oasis gig in 2009. Taylor Swift’s concert last year, Kings of Leon in 2011 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2004 were also surpassed.

Oasis fans were so energetic that they made the earth move (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

We even now know which Oasis song ‘moved’ people the most. “The peak power reading on each night was registered around 8.40pm whilst the crowd was dancing to Cigarettes And Alcohol,” the BGS said.