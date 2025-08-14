How science has proved Oasis's Murrayfield gig was the greatest in 20 years
So, after all the hype, how good were the Oasis reunion concerts at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium? Of course, music reviewers will take a view, while classical music fans may politely decline to offer one. It’s all subjective.
But what if there was a truly objective way to test how well it went? As it happens, there is. Step forward the British Geological Survey.
While not quite causing an earthquake, fans jumping and dancing in time to the music can create a signal big enough for their seismometers to detect. According to the data, Tuesday’s crowd was the most energetic in 20 years, beating Friday and Saturday’s performances, and the Oasis gig in 2009. Taylor Swift’s concert last year, Kings of Leon in 2011 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2004 were also surpassed.
We even now know which Oasis song ‘moved’ people the most. “The peak power reading on each night was registered around 8.40pm whilst the crowd was dancing to Cigarettes And Alcohol,” the BGS said.
Further proof, if it were needed, that if you want to know just about anything at all, ask a scientist.
