Leaked Edinburgh City Council briefing documents have angered Oasis fans - as well as band frontman Liam Gallagher.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has issued a withering rebuke of Edinburgh City Council officials, after the band’s fans were described as “older”, “rowdy” and “taking up more room” in safety briefing documents.

Details from the briefings have been published following a Freedom of Information request as the council prepares for three sold-out Oasis shows at Murrayfield Stadium in August, at the height of Edinburgh’s festivals season.

The papers have shown Edinburgh officials saying those attending the concerts would be mainly “middle-aged men” who “take up more room”, according to the Scottish Sun.

The planning briefings state: “Concerned about the safety of the Fringe and its performers. Many performers are considering not attending for that weekend.

“There is concern about crowds ... as they are already rowdy ... and the tone of the band.”

Another note adds: “Middle-aged men take up more room. Consider this when working out occupancy.” “Medium to high intoxication” and a “substantial amount of older fans” was anticipated, the documents suggested.

Gallagher responded on social media to the reports on Sunday morning, with two posts to X taking direct aim at the council.

The first said: “To the Edinburgh council I’ve heard what you said about OASIS fans and quite frankly your attitude f***ing stinks I’d leave town that day if I was any of you lot.”

Gallagher added in a further post: “I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there’s some real STUNING individuals.”

An estimated 210,000 concert goers in total are expected to descend on Murrayfield Stadium for the highly-anticipated gigs on August 8, 9 and 12.

David Walker, 44, from the Oasis Collectors Group, told the Scottish Sun: “To call fans drunk, middle-aged and fat is a nasty, sneering stereotype — it’s a jaundiced view.

“People want to have a great time. If reports of councillors’ drunken parties are anything to go by, they’d be better keeping their opinions to themselves.

"The fanbase has changed a lot - there's a new generation of young fans for a start, and parents are wanting to introduce their kids to Oasis for the first time.

"If reports of Edinburgh councillors' drunken parties are anything to go by, then they'd be better keeping their opinions to themselves. The return of Oasis will be hugely exciting for the city - everyone just needs to roll with it."

Edinburgh culture convener Margaret Graham said: “We’re very proud to host the biggest and best events in Edinburgh throughout the year, which bring in hundreds of millions of pounds to the local economy and provide unparalleled entertainment for our residents and visitors.

“As with any major event which takes place in the city, we prepare extensively alongside our partners to ensure the safety and best possible experience of everyone involved – and Oasis are no different. No two events are the same in terms of requirements or planning and our multi-agency approach reflects this appropriately.

“We’re also working closely with residents in the local area to make sure these concerts pass off as smoothly as possible. Over the past few years, we’ve hosted many similar events and managed to strike the right balance between communicating well with residents and fulfilling the needs of major events and I have no doubt we can do so once again. We always look to learn lessons from previous years to update and improve on our plans.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing Oasis take to the stage this August and I’m sure that they’ll ‘live forever’ as some of the most memorable concerts ever performed at Murrayfield.”

Pressure on accommodation due to the timing of the Oasis concerts during the Edinburgh festivals has seen the price of a room rocket over the dates.