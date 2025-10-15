Police said on Tuesday the three small children were being treated for serious injuries

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A nursery in Dumfries has said it is “deeply shocked and saddened” after a runaway trailer collided with a pram, injuring a baby and two toddlers.

The children are aged eight months, 14 months and 18 months. The infants were in the pram when it was struck by a detached trailer on Pleasance Avenue about 3.15pm on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The injuries sustained by the children are described as serious.

It has been reported an 18-year-old woman, who was pushing the pram at the time of the accident, is a member of staff at the nearby Gracie Drew Nursery.

A spokesperson for the nursery told STV: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic accident involving three of our beloved children.

“Our hearts are with them and their families during this incredibly difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safety and well-being of the children in our care is always our highest priority, and we are co-operating fully with the authorities as they investigate what happened.”

The collision happened on Pleasance Avenue on Monday afternoon | Google

Police Scotland said the trailer is believed to have become detached from a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, striking the pram on the pavement.

Want the latest news and top stories from across Scotland landing directly on your phone’s lock screen?

The 18-year-old staff member was pushing the pram at the time. She was also hurt and taken to hospital, but was later discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “All three children are being treated for serious injuries at the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow.”

Sign up here to our WhatsApp News Channel.Want the latest Scottish headlines sent directly to your phone? Sign up to our new WhatsApp Channel here.

Sergeant David Kerr, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, previously said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone who has witnessed it to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.”