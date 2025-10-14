Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026: Full 10 day schedule announced - here's what to watch and when

Ten sports will be held across ten days at four venues in Glasgow.

Glasgow is set to host 3,000 athletes with 215 medals up for grabs at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, as the full schedule for the stripped-down ten day event is revealed for the first time.

The games, running from July 23 and August 2 next year, features a 10 sport programme and will stage more Para-sport events than any other previous games.

The sessions will take place across four venues concentrated within an eight-mile corridor of the city: Scotstoun Stadium, the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

Organisers promise to deliver “one of the most spectacular events of the decade” despite the streamlined programme, which has cut sports including hockey, diving and road-based events such as the triathlon and marathon.

The city stepped in to host the event after first the Australian state of Victoria and then the Gold Coast withdrew due to escalating costs.

General ticket sales open on October 30, while the deadline to register for access to the ticket pre-sale closes on Thursday.

Where and when to watch the highlights

Day 1 - Friday July 24

Fourteen medals will be awarded with the first in Para Powerlifting in the SEC Armadillo

The boxing and the 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball also begin at the SEC Centre

Nine swimming finals will be contested in the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, featuring Scottish favourites Duncan Scott and Stephen Clegg

More medals will follow in the gymnastics in The Arena, including the men's team final in artistic gymnastics

Day 2 - Saturday July 25

Nine days of netball begin with 12 of the world's best teams competing at The Hydro

In gymnastics, Team England will be looking to defend their artistic gymnastics title in the Women’s Team Final

Another eight golds will be won in the pool, with Olympic and World champion Adam Peaty potentially securing his first medal of Glasgow 2026 in the 100m breaststroke final

Day 3 - Sunday July 26

The first ever Commonwealth medals for women in the 1,500m freestyle will be awarded at Tollcross, with Olympic 10km silver medallist and reigning Open Water World champion Moesha Johnson from Australia switching back to the pool in a bid to secure the historic title

The Arena will host the men and women's individual all-around gymnastics finals, with England's Jake Jarman attempting to retain his Commonwealth title

Day 4 - Monday July 27

Set to be one of the busiest days of the games, with action across eight sports – 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Artistic Gymnastics, Athletics and Para Athletics, Bowls and Para Bowls, Boxing, Netball, Swimming and Para Swimming, and Weightlifting

The athletics programme will kick off with Eilish McColgan defending her 10,000m title

In the pool Adam Peaty will be trying to defend his 50m breaststroke title

Day 5 - Tuesday July 28

A total of 27 golds will be on offer

In the athletics, the Commonwealth’s fasted runners will compete in the Men’s and Women’s 100m finals at Scotstoun Stadium, featuring Team England’s Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt, and Jamaica’s new sprint king Oblique Seville

In the pool, there will be the mixed medley relay

The artistic gymnastics programme concludes, while in the SEC Centre the 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball competitions reach their semi-final stages

Day 6 - Wednesday July 29

Another 26 golds will be contested, including the finals of both 3x3 formats

There is set to be a home nations showdown in the pool, as athletes battle it out in the men's 200m freestyle

At Scotstoun the women's heptathlon will reach its dramatic finale, featuring double Commonwealth champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Also on the track, Scotland’s Sammi Kinghorn will be aiming to better her Birmingham bronze in the T54 1,500m

Day 7 - Thursday July 30

In the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Olympic medallist Neah Evans will be aiming to secure her first ever Commonwealth title as part of Team Scotland’s team pursuit squad

On the track, the women's 5,000m final will thrill fans at Scotstoun, and it will be a night of sprints in Para Athletics with the Men’s T12 100m and Women’s T45-47 100m finals

Weightlifting concludes in the SEC Armadillo, while Netball wraps up its group stage in The Hydro

Day 8 - July 31

A jam-packed day at Scotstoun with the Men’s and Women’s 200m finals and the Women’s 800m featuring Team England’s Georgia Hunter-Bell and Keely Hodgkinson

The track will also see the Men’s Decathlon and the return of the Women’s T38 Long Jump

Over at the velodrome, it will be the Keirin and head-to-head sprints

Judo starts in the SEC Centre

Day 9 - August 1:

Dubbed Super Saturday, this is the most action-packed day of the Games with 44 gold medals up for grabs across athletics and Para-athletics, boxing, track and Para-track cycling, and Judo

All the men’s and women's boxing finals will be fought at the SEC Centre

Fans at Scotstoun Stadium will witness the final of the Commonwealth Mile, which replaces the traditional 1,500m and returns to the programme for the first time since 1966

Across town in The Hydro, Netball reaches the semi-final stage, while in the SEC Centre, Bowls and Para Bowls will also host semi-finals in Women’s Singles, Men’s Pairs, Para Men’s B6-B8 Pairs and Para Women’s B6-B8 Pairs

Day 10 - August 2:

Netball will crown its Commonwealth champions, while the Women’s Keirin in Track Cycling could deliver a dramatic home nations showdown

In the SEC Centre, Bowls and Para Bowls will award medals across four disciplines, while over on the Judo mats, double Commonwealth champion Sarah Adlington may be on the hunt for a historic third gold, 12 years after her triumph on home soil at Glasgow 2014

The opening ceremony is being held on July 23 and the closing ceremony on Sunday 2.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for all events go on sale on Thursday, October 30.

Fans have less than 48 hours left to register at Glasgow2026.com for exclusive access to the ticket pre-sale starting October 21.

If you register with your details here you’ll get the chance to bag tickets early depending on where you live:

Tuesday, October 21, at 12noon: Presale for those with a local ‘G’ postcode to get tickets before anybody else.

Friday, October 24, at 12noon: People with a Scottish postcode will get access to tickets.

Monday, October 27, at 12noon: A general presale for the rest of the UK, and the world.

Wednesday, October 29: Presale ends.