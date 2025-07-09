Actors have been spotted across the north-east during filming for Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster The Odyssey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood superstar Matt Damon has complimented the cuisine at a Scots hotel - calling it the ‘best in the world’.

The actor, who is sporting a long beard for his role as Odysseus in Christopher Nolan’s historical epic, has previously been spotted walking along the streets of Cullen, taking pictures with locals at a Buckie gym and even visiting a a go-karting track near Lhanbryde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damon’s latest appearance was a visit to the Seafield Arms on Thursday evening where, The Press and Journal are reporting, the actor named it the ‘best dining experience’ they’ve had during their worldwide travels.

The P&J reported how managing director of the hotel Charles Milne took to social media to share details of their interaction.

Matt Damon was spotted at a Cullen hotel and restaurant. | FilmMagic

He wrote: “It was Thursday evening, and as I walked through the dining room of The Beverly Hills Hotel, I recognised a famous face at every table.

“One A-lister leaned in and said, “The food here is the best we’ve had on our journey around the world — and the young staff are remarkable. We wish we could stay longer.”

“Then I blinked… and realised I was still in Cullen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The compliments weren’t for Beverly Hills — they were for the outstanding staff, chefs and managers of The Seafield Arms Hotel.”

Owner praises his ‘hard-working’ team and thanks Nolan for bringing ‘incredible’ crew to Banffshire

The owner then went onto praising his staff and said: “I couldn’t have been prouder of our hard-working team and the brilliant young people who represent us so well.

“A heartfelt thank you to Christopher Nolan for bringing his incredible crew to Banffshire — and my very best wishes for the success of Odyssey.

“What a month.”

Only last week, director Christopher Nolan was spotted watching F1: The Movie at Moray Playhouse in Elgin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, actors Will Yun Lee and Jesse Garcia have become regular visitors of Elgin businesses including Esquire Clothing and Scribbles restaurant.

Set for release in 2026, The Odyssey will follow the journey of the ancient Greek king of Ithaca as he returns home following the Trojan War.