Dumfries and Galloway crash: Baby and toddlers being treated for 'serious injuries' after pram hit by trailer
Three children are in hospital being treated for “serious injuries” after a runaway trailer collided with a pram in Dumfries.
The children are aged eight months, 14 months and 18 months, and were in the pram when it was struck by a trailer on Pleasance Avenue at about 3.15pm on Monday.
Police Scotland said the trailer is believed to have become detached from a Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, striking the pram on the pavement.
The 18-year-old woman pushing the pram was also hurt and taken to hospital, but was later discharged.
The children were initially taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, and later transferred to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.
On Tuesday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “All three children are being treated for serious injuries at the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow.”
Sergeant David Kerr, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, previously said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would urge anyone who has witnessed it to come forward.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.”
