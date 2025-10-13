Emergency services remain at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major road is closed in both directions as police attend a crash in Angus.

Emergency services have been called the A94 between Douglastown and Glamis after a crash was reported at around 6.30am on Monday.

They remain at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is currently not known if there have been any serious injuries.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Police Scotland say a missing man with connections to Edinburgh has been found and arrested

A police spokesperson said: “The A94 is closed between Douglastown and Glamis after a two vehicle crash, which was reported around 6.30am on Monday, October 13.

“Emergency services are at the scene.