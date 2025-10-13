Angus crash: Two-vehicle crash closes A94 between Douglastown and Glamis

Emergency services remain at the scene.

A major road is closed in both directions as police attend a crash in Angus.

Emergency services have been called the A94 between Douglastown and Glamis after a crash was reported at around 6.30am on Monday.

They remain at the scene.

It is currently not known if there have been any serious injuries.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said: “The A94 is closed between Douglastown and Glamis after a two vehicle crash, which was reported around 6.30am on Monday, October 13.

“Emergency services are at the scene.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

