Enquiries are ongoing.

A woman has been thrown from the pony she was riding near an airport in Shetland after the animal was spooked by a passing car.

The incident happened on the A970 near to the Sumburgh Airport runway crossing after 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Officers have urged any witnesses to come forward.

They have also reminded drivers to be mindful of horse riders.

PC Ben Staal said "I would appeal to anybody who saw the horse being spooked to get in touch, especially if you have dash cam footage.

“I would also take this opportunity to remind motorists to be respectful to all road users, especially horses as they are more vulnerable.

“Always overtake wide and slow, giving the horse and rider extra room.

“If you can't overtake, then follow at a distance until it is safe to overtake slowly.

“If you have any information which may assist my enquiries, please get in touch by calling 101, or online on the Police Scotland Website quoting incident reference 1965 of October 14.”