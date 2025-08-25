The Hollywood star Zendaya says it would be ‘so special’ to play a Scottish role.

Zendaya has spoken about her love for Inverness while revealing her hopes to play a Scottish role in the future.

The 28-year-old star was spotted in Scotland last month, alongside her fiance Tom Holland, for the filming of Christopher Nolan’s historical drama The Odyssey.

Set for release next year, Nolan’s film will follow the journey of the ancient Greek king of Ithaca as he returns home following the Trojan War.

Filming for the movie, which has a star-studded cast including Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway, has taken place across northern Scotland, including at Findlater Castle and Culbin Sands.

Zendaya and Holland were spotted exploring Inverness while they were in the area for filming.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Zendaya said she “really loved” her time in the Highland capital and Inverness locals allowed herself and Holland to do “normal things”.

She said: “I really loved my time in Inverness. It was a beautiful city.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted exploring Inverness while they were in the area for filming. | AFP via Getty Images

“Obviously, we were there for work, but in between filming, we had a chance for a bit of downtime. The locals were so friendly and actually allowed us to do normal things.”

Zendaya hopes to play ‘Scottish role’ in the future

Despite being born in California, Zendaya has connections to Scotland through her mother’s side.

The Hollywood star said it would be “so special” to play a Scottish role in the future.

She said: “Mom is very proud of our Scottish roots. I’ve said before I would take on a Scottish role if I felt that I had nailed it and it sounded authentic.

“It’s so important that if I take on a Scottish accent that I can pull it off. Taking on a Scottish accent would be special, with our history in the family.”

During her time in Inverness, Zendaya made a stop at Inverness ice cream parlour Miele’s Gelateria.

Zendaya visited the ice cream shop on July 14. | Josselyn Tanico/Mieles Inverness

Josselyn Tanico, a team member at the shop, had the opportunity to serve ice cream to the Hollywood star. Speaking to The Scotsman, Ms Tanico described the moment as a “huge shock” for herself and staff members.

Zendaya also made a visit to Inverness coffee shop Xoko with Holland, who is best known for playing Spider-Man. The filming of the latest blockbuster - ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ - has been taking place in Glasgow.

Nolan was spotted watching F1 The Movie at independent cinema The Moray Playhouse in Elgin at the beginning of July.