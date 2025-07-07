Christopher Nolan in Scotland: Hollywood superstar pays surprise visit to Scottish independent cinema to watch movie
It seems even Hollywood’s biggest directors still enjoy the childhood thrill of seeing a film for the first time in a small arthouse or community cinema.
Christopher Nolan - best known as the mastermind behind The Dark Knight trilogy, Oppenheimer, Inception and Interstellar - surprised staff when he was spotted visiting a three-screen cinema in Moray over the weekend.
The superstar director made a stop at The Moray Playhouse in Elgin to watch F1 The Movie on Sunday.
He is in the area for the filming of The Odyssey, which has a star-studded cast of actors, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Anne Hathaway.
The Odyssey is Nolan’s latest project, boasting a reported budget of $250 million.
The Moray Playhouse announced the visit on social media, mentioning they had the “pleasure” of an appearance from the filmmaker on Sunday.
However, the Hollywood celebrity declined to take any pictures with fans as he wanted to “remain incognito” during his visit.
In a post, the Moray Playhouse said: “We had the pleasure of a visit from the man himself, Christopher Nolan, to the cinema today to watch F1 The Movie.
“Unfortunately we didn’t get any pics as he politely declined the opportunity and wanted to stay incognito as much as possible. His epic The Odyssey will surely be one of the biggest films of next summer.
“Absolutely buzzing doesn’t come close.”
Nolan watched the new movie at the 92-year-old independent cinema, opting to go local rather than visiting chain cinemas in Inverness or Aberdeen.
The film follows the fictional story of a Formula 1 driver that has an accident that nearly ends his career. Thirty years later, he is convinced to return to racing by the owner of a struggling F1 team.
The Elgin cinema is only around 21 miles from Cullen, which is thought to be where most of the filming for The Odyssey is taking place.
Damon posed for pictures with locals at a gym in Buckie last month. Findlater Castle, near Cullen, is one of the spots being used for filming.
Meanwhile, elsewhere in Elgin, The Odyssey actors and production team have been visiting a variety of local businesses.
Faith Houlding, owner of local restaurant Scribbles, said they had experienced a number of visits from actors and members of the production team.
They first welcomed actors Will Yun Lee and Jesse Garcia to the restaurant on Thursday.
Yun Lee is known for his roles in The Good Doctor, Rogue Warfare and The Wolverine. Meanwhile, Garcia is known for his roles in Quinceañera and Flamin' Hot.
The pair have returned to the restaurant multiple times after their first visit, with Yun Lee said to have complimented how the locals had been “really friendly”.
Mr Houlding said: “Some of my staff recognised the actors, but they weren’t 100 per cent sure. I went up and asked them when they finished their meals and they then introduced themselves.
“Will Yun Lee said that they had just arrived from Iceland and were going to be filming in the area for a while. He also said that everyone has been really friendly and kind so far.
“They were all really generous with their time and posed for a picture with our team. Since then, they’ve returned twice.”
Celebrities have also visited businesses including the Qismat restaurant and Esquire Clothing, while Damon made a trip to a go-karting track near Lhanbryde.
