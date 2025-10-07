Justin Bieber in Scotland: Here's everywhere Justin Bieber was spotted while in Scotland - including Dundee
Justin Bieber was seen making the most of his time in Scotland over the last week.
The Canadian pop superstar arrived at Dundee Airport last Thursday for the Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews, sharing a number of images from his time in the country on social media in the days following.
Bieber even filmed an “impromptu” music video for one of his songs at a bar in Dundee, after shocking locals by partying alongside them on Saturday.
Here are all of the places Justin Bieber was spotted while in Scotland.
Gleneagles
Many of the images shared by Bieber himself on social media place him at luxury Scottish hotel, Gleneagles in Auchterarder. The resort often plays host to celebrity guests, with the Sorry singer taking full advantage of the venue’s facilities.
Bieber posted images of himself playing golf with friends at Gleneagles, enjoying the typically rainy Scottish weather. As well as taking some selfies in front of the main building, he made sure to snap several of his dining choices at the hotel, including The Strathearn and Garden Cafe inside the hotel.
In addition to enjoying the food and golfing at Gleneagles, the popstar even treated some staff to a private concert where he can be seen singing the song Walking Away from his recent album Swag.
St Andrews
Justin Bieber also paid a visit to St Andrews Links, donning one of the golf course’s branded Saltire hats to brave the 50mph winds battering Scotland during Storm Amy.
He is said to have played a round at St Andrews’ Castle Course with friends, despite the Scottish weather.
His good spirits appear to have continued while in St Andrews, as he later posted pictures of himself posing with a bottle of Innis & Gunn outside of Cromars Fish and Chip shop on Market Street.
Dundee
Outside of his time golfing, Justin Bieber also paid a surprise visit to several locations around Dundee.
Locals were shocked to encounter the star at Abandon Ship on Whitehall Crescent in the city on Saturday.
Many took to social media to share their experience, with Chelsey McQuillan on TikTok posting a video captioned: “Spending my Saturday night with Justin Bieber in DUNDEE was not on my 2025 bingo card.”
The video shows Bieber dancing alongside regular pub patrons. Replying to a comment on her video, McQuillan added: “He was genuinely just vibing and talking with people asking stuff about ourselves rather than talking about himself all the time.”
Abandon Ship is where Bieber and his photographer, Rory Kramer, shot the music video for his song Bad Honey.
While he also appears to have stopped at Nola Bar in the city, his final Dundee destination seems to have been at the Camperdown McDonald’s drive-thru.
He posted a video on his own social media, but seemed happy to pose for pictures with staff when asked.
