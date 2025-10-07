While in Scotland, Justin Bieber was spotted in Dundee, St Andrews and at Gleneagles. | Justin Bieber / Instagram

The global superstar was spotted partying alongside locals in Dundee on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justin Bieber was seen making the most of his time in Scotland over the last week.

The Canadian pop superstar arrived at Dundee Airport last Thursday for the Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews, sharing a number of images from his time in the country on social media in the days following.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bieber even filmed an “impromptu” music video for one of his songs at a bar in Dundee, after shocking locals by partying alongside them on Saturday.

Here are all of the places Justin Bieber was spotted while in Scotland.

Gleneagles

Many of the images shared by Bieber himself on social media place him at luxury Scottish hotel, Gleneagles in Auchterarder. The resort often plays host to celebrity guests, with the Sorry singer taking full advantage of the venue’s facilities.

Bieber posted images of himself playing golf with friends at Gleneagles, enjoying the typically rainy Scottish weather. As well as taking some selfies in front of the main building, he made sure to snap several of his dining choices at the hotel, including The Strathearn and Garden Cafe inside the hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to enjoying the food and golfing at Gleneagles, the popstar even treated some staff to a private concert where he can be seen singing the song Walking Away from his recent album Swag.

St Andrews

Justin Bieber also paid a visit to St Andrews Links, donning one of the golf course’s branded Saltire hats to brave the 50mph winds battering Scotland during Storm Amy.

He is said to have played a round at St Andrews’ Castle Course with friends, despite the Scottish weather.

His good spirits appear to have continued while in St Andrews, as he later posted pictures of himself posing with a bottle of Innis & Gunn outside of Cromars Fish and Chip shop on Market Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee

Outside of his time golfing, Justin Bieber also paid a surprise visit to several locations around Dundee.

Locals were shocked to encounter the star at Abandon Ship on Whitehall Crescent in the city on Saturday.

Many took to social media to share their experience, with Chelsey McQuillan on TikTok posting a video captioned: “Spending my Saturday night with Justin Bieber in DUNDEE was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

The video shows Bieber dancing alongside regular pub patrons. Replying to a comment on her video, McQuillan added: “He was genuinely just vibing and talking with people asking stuff about ourselves rather than talking about himself all the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abandon Ship is where Bieber and his photographer, Rory Kramer, shot the music video for his song Bad Honey.

While he also appears to have stopped at Nola Bar in the city, his final Dundee destination seems to have been at the Camperdown McDonald’s drive-thru.