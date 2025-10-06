The popstar has been enjoying a holiday in Scotland over the past few days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has shared a video of himself and friends attempting to order a burrito from a Dundee McDonald’s.

The Canadian singer posted the 18-second video, which has since been viewed over 4.7 million times, on Sunday and it shows the group’s interaction with a McDonald’s worker while they ordered food at the Dundee drive-thru.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the clip, Bieber is captured laughing with friends as they attempt to get to the end of their £48.64 order.

The popstar, known for his hits such as Sorry, Stay and Baby, has been enjoying a holiday in Scotland over the past few days.

He has previously shared pictures on his social media of him enjoying a round of golf at the luxury Gleneagles Hotel on Saturday, as well as a video of him performing on the piano in an empty restaurant.

Bieber has also shared some pictures of him with a backdrop of the sunset while holding up a bottle of Innis & Gunn in St Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest Instagram video starts with the McDonald’s worker talking over the intercom and telling the group: “Okay, we don’t do burritos unfortunately.”

Bieber and his friends can be seen laughing in the vehicle before the worker continued, “Can you check the screen and make sure everything’s alright with your order?”

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

One friend sitting with Justin then says, “Can we have sweet and sour sauce?” and the video ends after the worker then adds it to their order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan commented on the social media post: “The guy in McDonalds(?) sounds like he’s from the North of England.”

To which the worker Justin and his friends allegedly spoke to replied, “Hi, that’s me, I’m from Newcastle but work in Dundee.”