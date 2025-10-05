The world-famous singer has been staying at Gleneagles Hotel during a trip to Scotland.

Pop superstar Justin Bieber has shared pictures on Instagram posing with a bottle of Innis & Gunn as he documents his trip to Scotland.

The Canadian singer gave the Edinburgh beer a thumbs up in a series of sunset snaps taken in St Andrews.

The post already has over one million likes.

Bieber has been enjoying a holiday in Scotland in the past the few days.

He shared pictures on his social media of him enjoying a round of golf at the luxury Gleneagles Hotel on Saturday, as well as a video of him performing on the piano in an empty restaurant.

Scottish fans of the 31-year-old star were thrilled after he was seen touching down at Dundee Airport on Thursday.

Edinburgh-based Innis & Gunn has reacted to the pictures, with founder and master brewer Dougal Sharp saying: “I can’t bloody Beliebe it! It’s safe to say I didn’t expect to wake up this morning to see those pictures.

“I’m glad Justin seems to be enjoying our beers, just as many people around the world do.

“Our lager is proudly brewed in Scotland and, for an authentic experience during Justin’s visit, there really is no other option. He’s more than welcome in one of our taprooms for unlimited steak frites any time.”

The star’s private jet touched down at Dundee Airport earlier this week to the delight of fans | Getty Images

Bieber is set to headline Coachella next year, with reports he has become the best-paid act to perform at the California festival in recent history.

The star hasn’t performed in Scotland for several years. His Justice world tour was due to arrive in Glasgow in 2023 but he cancelled the shows due to his physical and mental health.

Founded in Edinburgh in 2003, Innis & Gunn’s lagers and beers have grown into one of Scotland’s most successful exports, enjoyed both home and abroad.