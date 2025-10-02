Sir Andy Murray, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Bill Murray were three of the stars taking to the course at the Alfred Dunhill Championship this week.placeholder image
Sir Andy Murray, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Bill Murray were three of the stars taking to the course at the Alfred Dunhill Championship this week. | Getty Images

Stars at the Dunhill Championship 2025: 15 pictures of huge celebrities playing the golf tournament - from Bill Murray to Catherine Zeta-Jones

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 15:50 BST

Celebrity spotters have been kept busy in St Andrews and Carnoustie this week.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is a unique tournament that sees some of the world's top professional golfers team up with amateurs to play rounds at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns golf courses.

Each partnership play a round at each of the courses before the top 60 professionals and the leading 20 pro-am teams progress to a final round at the home of golf - the iconic St Andrews Old Course.

Amongst the amateurs are a liberal smattering of famous faces from the worlds of music, film, media and sport - relishing the chance to swing alongside the pros.

Here are 15 pictures of the celebs enjoying this year’s tournament.

Sir Andy Murray on the famous Swilcan Bridge on the St Andrews Old Course.

1. Ace

Sir Andy Murray on the famous Swilcan Bridge on the St Andrews Old Course. | Getty Images

Actor Bull Murray strides down the second hole at Carnoustie Golf Links.

2. Legend

Actor Bull Murray strides down the second hole at Carnoustie Golf Links. | Getty Images

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones play a practice round at the Old Course prior to the championship.

3. Hollywood royalty

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones play a practice round at the Old Course prior to the championship. | Getty Images

Dragons' Den tycoon Peter Jones and Olympic rower Steve Redgrave on the fifth holf of St Andrews Old Course on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025.

4. Pals

Dragons' Den tycoon Peter Jones and Olympic rower Steve Redgrave on the fifth holf of St Andrews Old Course on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025. | Getty Images

