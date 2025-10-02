The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is a unique tournament that sees some of the world's top professional golfers team up with amateurs to play rounds at St Andrews , Carnoustie and Kingsbarns golf courses.

Each partnership play a round at each of the courses before the top 60 professionals and the leading 20 pro-am teams progress to a final round at the home of golf - the iconic St Andrews Old Course.

Amongst the amateurs are a liberal smattering of famous faces from the worlds of music, film, media and sport - relishing the chance to swing alongside the pros.

Here are 15 pictures of the celebs enjoying this year’s tournament.

1 . Ace Sir Andy Murray on the famous Swilcan Bridge on the St Andrews Old Course.

2 . Legend Actor Bull Murray strides down the second hole at Carnoustie Golf Links.

3 . Hollywood royalty Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones play a practice round at the Old Course prior to the championship.