While in Scotland, Justin Bieber filmed the “impromptu” 'Bad Honey' music video at Abandon Ship in Dundee.

Pop icon Justin Bieber has released a new music video that he filmed at a bar in Dundee.

The Canadian singer shot the video for Bad Honey, a track from his latest album Swag II, at Abandon Ship in the city while in Scotland for the Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews.

The Dundee bar is known for its bold interior and nautical sailor tattoo theme. Bieber can be seen in various areas of the venue throughout the music video, including in front of its signature “not everything sucks” sign, with a pint in his hand.

The video was shot by the star’s photographer Rory Kramer, who said it was an “impromptu” decision to film in the bar.

On social media, Mr Kramer wrote: “Shot this impromptu video when we went out in Scotland the other night. Then Justin and I cut the video together on the flight home.”

One fan commented on the video, writing: “Can’t believe you shot this in Scotland and I just missed you by a few hours! Loving this vibe.”

Another wrote: “I love how you guys turn work into fun. We saw you enjoying a night out with your friends in Scotland, but had no idea you were actually working and putting together this amazing video for us.”

As well as visiting Abandon Ship, Bieber also stopped by a Dundee McDonald’s where he attempted to order a burrito from staff.

He posted a clip of himself and his friends laughing while ordering from a drive-thru at a branch in the city.