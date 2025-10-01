Both five-star luxury hotels have their own leisure centre and cinema room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Scottish hotels have been named among the best family friendly hotels in the UK.

The Gleneagles Hotel, in Auchterarder, is one of two Scottish hotels featured on Conde Nast’s 21 best UK family friendly hotels list 2025. It has won the title of ‘best hotel for families with teenagers’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The luxury resort opened in 1924 and is situated on a 850-acre estate. It is known for its world-class golf courses, diverse country pursuits, Michelin-starred dining and award-winning spa.

Meanwhile, on the banks of Loch Lomond, five-star luxury resort Cameron House has won the title of ‘best hotel in the UK for little adventures’.

The travel magazine said: “From elegant manor houses with state-of-the-art spas to wildlife safari parks that offer immersive animal experiences, these spots are as much for the parents as they are for the children, and they promise an enjoyable escape for all involved.”

Other hotels on the list include Moonfleet Manor in Dorset which was named the best beach hotel, as well as Fowey Hall in Cornwall which is said to boast the best kids’ club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gleneagles Hotel: ‘Ultimate playground’ is ‘best hotel’ for teenagers

Rosalyn Wikely wrote: “Blending Scottish outdoorsy spirit with Jazz Age flourishes, Gleneagles is the ultimate Highland playground for all ages, with championship golf courses, endless country pursuits and restaurants showing off Scotland’s spanking fresh bounty.

“A fantastical ‘Little Glen’ creche lures in wide-eyed sprogs with its wacky indoor treehouse and train while parents sink into the cavernous spa for a deft pummelling and Dr Barbara Sturm facial, or nab a few tiddler-free hours in Andrew Fairlie’s two Michelin-starred restaurant.”

She added that special children’s menus are available in most restaurants where “chic highchairs are unfolded like origami”.

The Gleneagles Hotel has been called the best hotel in the UK for families with teenagers. | PA

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever the weather (this is Scotland), the older lot can fling on their Barbour jackets for clay pigeon shooting, fishing, falconry, archery, and even hack out into the glens on handsome steeds,” she said.

“Such high-energy days soon drift into afternoon siestas (albeit in smart cots, single beds or grandiose four-posters) in the plush pistachio-hued rooms, all nodding to a traditional baronial style without a trace of stuffiness.

“And while Shetland pony rides and tree climbing expeditions keep the little ones on cloud 9, and the Den’s cinema room and PS4s , the parents are really here for the hopping American Bar, aglow with amber whiskies and that roaring twenties Highland energy, while a babysitter watches over their conked broods.”

Cameron House is located on the shores of Loch Lomond.

‘Sprawling grounds’ at Loch Lomond hotel named ‘best for little adventures’

Cameron House, near Alexandria, also earned a spot on the Conde Nast list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lauren Burvill wrote: “With a prized spot on the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond and within the Trossachs National Park, Cameron House is a quintessential Scottish pile where the whole crew can bed down.

“The grounds are sprawling, comprising a marina and a nine-hole golf course, a scattering of self-catering lodges, and the sandy banks of Cameron Bay.

“For any rainy day entertainment, there’s also a cinema.”

She added that family suites are equipped with “dreamy bathtubs” and that the entire hotel is “pram-friendly”.

The leisure centre also has plenty to keep little ones busy with a mix of gentle baby slides as well as a bigger kid option.