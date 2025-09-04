Road on North Coast 500 route to close as Highland fatal crash investigators probe death of motorcyclist
Drivers have been told to expect delays as investigators seek to determine the circumstances that led to a fatal crash on the North Coast 500 route.
Police will carry out “intermittent” closures of the A862 at Ballindoun by Beauly at the junction for the A833 for about an hour around 3.30pm today (Thursday).
Officers will be conducting further investigation work in connection with the incident crash, which happened on Saturday, May 17, and involved a black Mazda CX5 car and two Yamaha MT07 motorcycles.
One of the motorcyclists, a 67-year-old Gilbert Duncan, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Tuesday, May 20.
The 47-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and released pending further enquiries.
Police Scotland said in a statement: “We apologise in advance for any delays and road users are thanked for their patience.”
