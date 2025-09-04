Officers will be conducting investigation work in connection with fatal crash

Drivers have been told to expect delays as investigators seek to determine the circumstances that led to a fatal crash on the North Coast 500 route.

Police will carry out “intermittent” closures of the A862 at Ballindoun by Beauly at the junction for the A833 for about an hour around 3.30pm today (Thursday).

Police have warned drivers of delays.

Officers will be conducting further investigation work in connection with the incident crash, which happened on Saturday, May 17, and involved a black Mazda CX5 car and two Yamaha MT07 motorcycles.

One of the motorcyclists, a 67-year-old Gilbert Duncan, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Tuesday, May 20.

The 47-year-old male driver of the car was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and released pending further enquiries.