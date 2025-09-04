Edinburgh crime: Boy, 16, charged as police name 22-year-old who died on Edinburgh’s Great Junction Street

Published 4th Sep 2025, 07:37 BST
John McNab died after being injured on Great Junction Street in Edinburgh

Detectives investigating the death of a man in an Edinburgh street have charged a 16-year-old boy.

John McNab, 22, was found injured on Great Junction Street in Leith, at the junction with Bonnington Road, at about 2:10am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended but he died at the scene.

On Wednesday morning, police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the death. He has now been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police Scotland

Specialist officers are continuing to provide support to Mr McNab’s family, Police Scotland said.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “I would like to extend my sympathies to John’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference number 0239 of Tuesday September 2 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

