John McNab died after being injured on Great Junction Street in Edinburgh

Detectives investigating the death of a man in an Edinburgh street have charged a 16-year-old boy.

John McNab, 22, was found injured on Great Junction Street in Leith, at the junction with Bonnington Road, at about 2:10am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended but he died at the scene.

On Wednesday morning, police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the death. He has now been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Specialist officers are continuing to provide support to Mr McNab’s family, Police Scotland said.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “I would like to extend my sympathies to John’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances.”