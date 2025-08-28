The road was closed for six hours following the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 51-year-old cyclist is in hospital with “serious” injuries following a crash with a van in Aberdeenshire.

The man was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Hospital following the collision on B9000 on the Pitmedden to Newburgh road, near Logierieve, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.

The cyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Hospital after emergency services attended the scene of the crash | PA

His condition is described as “serious”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said the crash involved a white Peugeot Partner van. There were no other reports of injuries.

Police are now appealing for information.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicles prior to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone with any dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”