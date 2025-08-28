B9000 crash: Cyclist, 51, in hospital with 'serious' injuries following crash with van on Aberdeenshire road
A 51-year-old cyclist is in hospital with “serious” injuries following a crash with a van in Aberdeenshire.
The man was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary Hospital following the collision on B9000 on the Pitmedden to Newburgh road, near Logierieve, at around 12.30pm on Wednesday.
His condition is described as “serious”.
Officers said the crash involved a white Peugeot Partner van. There were no other reports of injuries.
Police are now appealing for information.
Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicles prior to contact us.
“I would also ask anyone with any dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1556 of August 27.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.