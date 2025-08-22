The release of beavers has been approved for two sites on a Highlands river.

NatureScot has approved the release of up to six beaver families at two sites on a river in the Highlands.

The Scottish Government conservation agency said on Friday beavers will be rehomed at the sites near the River Beauly, near Inverness.

Beavers will be introduced to two sites on a river in the Highlands. | Canva/Getty Images

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) will carry out the release of up to four beaver families in Glen Affric National Nature Reserve, and two families on Abriachan Forest Trust land.

The approvals follow further engagement by NatureScot over the summer to address concerns raised by land and fisheries interests in Beauly and Strathglass about beaver releases.

In response, NatureScot and FLS have committed to establishing and supporting a Beauly beaver mitigation and monitoring group for at least ten years after their release.

Chris Donald, NatureScot’s head of operations for central Highland, said: “We understand that people have strong views both for and against the release of beavers in the Glen Affric area in particular.

“Over the summer, we have taken the time to gather more detailed information about potential impacts and discuss solutions directly with land managers who may be affected.

“Beavers can bring many benefits for nature and people, including creating biodiverse habitats, moderating water flows and improving water quality, all of which can play a part in creating climate-resilient landscapes.

“After careful consideration, we believe that it is possible to realise these many benefits while ensuring that the community is supported in living with beavers. We have committed to long-term monitoring and mitigation of any impacts over the next decade and beyond to ensure that these releases are a success.”

A small number of beavers have inhabited areas near the River Beauly for around ten years due to unauthorised escapes and releases.

The newly approved releases support Scotland’s beaver strategy, which aims to increase the range of beavers in Scotland, restoring them to suitable parts of the country, with appropriate management and mitigation where necessary.

It marks the sixth catchment to which beavers have either been granted permission to remain or have been released, with populations in Tayside, the Forth, Knapdale, Loch Lomond and the Cairngorms National Park.

Loch Garten, in the Cairngorms National Park. | Canva/Getty Images

The decision was welcomed by Trees for Life’s head of nature restoration, Alan McDonnell.

He said: “This successful result for FLS’s well-considered licence application to reintroduce beavers to this famous glen is a positive step from Scotland’s biggest public landowner. FLS should be congratulated for its hard work and for showing leadership as a Government agency.