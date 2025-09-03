Officers were made aware of damage to the site in November 2023.

Three men are under investigation for causing ‘damage’ to a protected geological site in the Highlands.

Officers were originally made aware of the potential damage to the Achnabobane site near Spean Bridge in November 2023 which included the removal of soil and sediment ‘likely caused by heavy machinery’.

The site is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and causing damage can lead to a fine of up to £40,000.

Enquiries revealed that large scale operations to create hard standings had been carried out without the consent of NatureScot.

Three men aged 45, 53, and 75 have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the damage.

This follows an extensive investigation that identified offences under the Nature Conservation (Scotland) Act 2004 and the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Constable Dan Sutherland said: “This is an internationally renowned geological site with protected features that were formed by glaciers during the last ice age.

“An extensive investigation was carried out, working closely with partner agencies including NatureScot, SEPA and the Highland Council.

“Enquiries found large scale operations to create hard standings had been carried out without the consent of NatureScot.

“SSSIs are covered by a high degree of protection and it is an offence for anyone to intentionally or recklessly damage the protected natural features.

“Causing damage can lead to a fine of up to £40,000.

“Police Scotland is committed to investigating reports of damage to the nation’s natural environment and the public has an important role in terms of alerting us to issues.