Humza Yousaf is reportedly on the brink as quitting as First Minister and leader of the SNP after a miscalculation in axing the Greens from government backfired - leaving him facing a no confidence vote from MSPs.

Whoever replaces Mr Yousaf will likely need to restore confidence from the Scottish Greens in order to get laws and budgets passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Mr Yousaf set to leave office after little more than a year, we take a look at some of those likely to be buying to replace him.

John Swinney

Rumours have circulated that John Swinney could return to frontline politics as a caretaker first minister in the interim.

Mr Swinney has taken on the role before and would be seen as a ‘safe pair of hands’ to steer the ship as the SNP gets itself in order.

He is also distanced from the troubled premiership of Mr Yousaf, having stepped away from the Cabinet after Nicola Sturgeon resigned.

If Mr Swinney does take on some sort of caretaker position, it is unlikely he would want a more permanent return to Bute House.

Shona Robison

Mr Swinney taking over, even temporarily, would be an embarrassment for the Deputy First Minister, Shona Robison.

You would expect Ms Robison, one of the Scottish Government’s most experienced and senior ministers to take over the helm of the government as a caretaker. But the toxicity of the last week for Mr Yousaf may put her in too close a position to the FM to be considered as a uniting force.

The Health Secretary has been quickly bumped up the ranks since moving from Westminster to Holyrood at the 2021 election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very close ally of Mr Yousaf, Mr Gray was instrumental in shaping the First Minister’s leadership bid. He could be seen as a safe candidate to steer the SNP to the 2026 Holyrood election and has a reputation for being calm. Some of that might be needed right now.

Jenny Gilruth

Speculation mounted over the weekend that the Education Secretary was potentially eyeing up a bid for Bute House.

She would be regarded as another continuity candidate to replace the original continuity candidate and regarded as more of the same as Mr Yousaf.

Ms Gilruth has held several key briefs in government, has a strong voice, and is potentially one of few SNP ministers that could win back the trust of the Greens - potentially crucial in keeping the Scottish Government afloat.

There is a lot of talk about Kate Forbes, who lost out to Mr Yousaf, vying for Bute House once again.

She may be who a minority of backbench SNP MSPs would like to see in charge of the Scottish Government, but she faces a huge problem if she wants to give it another go.

The Greens will not work with her - Ross Greer said as much on the Holyrood Sources podcast on Friday - and it is no surprise.

During last year’s SNP leadership contest, the Greens warned they would not work with Ms Forbes over her views on gay marriage - a stance that saw many SNP members shy away from backing her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not impossible that Ms Forbes will table another bid for Bute House, but it is extremely unlikely she will be able to form a government that can get anything done.

Angus Robertson

The former SNP Westminster leader stayed out of last year’s leadership contest to replace Ms Sturgeon. Maybe he will sit this one out too. But he could fancy a punt at it.

The Culture and External Affairs Secretary has appeared frustrated at the limitations of his current brief and has little tangible to show for his time at Holyrood so far. That could change if he turns his attention to Bute House.

He would be regarded as another continuity candidate and it is likely there will only be space for one of those to come forward.

Stephen Flynn

Taking of SNP Westminster leaders, could the current one fancy a switch?

Stephen Flynn was mysteriously seen at Holyrood last Wednesday, the day before Mr Yousaf acrimoniously, and probably regrettably, turfed the Greens out of Bute House.