Humza Yousaf has resigned as Scotland's First Minister following a catastrophic five days that saw him facing being ousted from office.

Mr Yousaf has quit the top job in a move that will trigger a fresh leadership contest within SNP ranks, announcing he would "continue as First Minister until my successor is appointed". The First Minister pointed to his decision to end the Bute House Agreement last week.

He claimed that "ending the Bute House Agreement was the right one for the party I lead and I still believe that to be the case".

Mr Yousaf said his "hope was to continue to work with the Greens" in a "less formal agreement". But he admitted he "clearly under-estimated the level of upset and hurt that caused Green colleagues".

He added: "I'm not willing to trade my values and principles and do deals with whoever simply to retain power. Repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm."

An emotional Mr Yousaf, who battled to contain tears towards the end of his statement, concluded by paying thanks to the support of his family, stressing that “politics can be a brutal business”.

He said: “It takes its toll on your physical and mental health, your family suffer alongside you. I am in absolute debt to my wonderful wife Nadia, my beautiful children and my wider family for putting up with me over the years. I am afraid you will be seeing a lot more of me from now. You are truly everything to me.

“And although, of course, I am sad that my time as First Minister is ending, I am also grateful and blessed for having the opportunity afforded to so few – to lead my country, and who could ask for a better country to lead than Scotland.”

Patrick Harvie, the co-leader of the Greens said “Humza Yousaf is right to resign”.

Mr Harvie said “his position was no longer tenable after he broke the bonds of trust with the Scottish Greens and with everyone who wanted a stable, progressive, pro-independence government”.

He added: “It is regrettable that it has ended this way, it didn’t need to. We draw no satisfaction or pleasure from this. But the Scottish Greens could no longer have confidence in Humza Yousaf after he chose to unilaterally end the Bute House Agreement.

“In doing so he let down the large majority of Scottish Green and SNP members who approved the agreement who wanted it to work. He chose to end a stable majority government and jeopardised the progressive policy programme that both parties had committed to and were working to deliver.“

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar thanked Mr Yousaf for “his public service”, highlighting “the dignified way in which he acted while his loved ones faced danger in Gaza”.

But he added: “For Scottish Labour, this has never been about one person – this is about 17 years of SNP failure. The fact is this is a crisis of the SNP’s making and it appears they will yet again put party before country while Scots are being failed every day.

“Scotland faces the biggest challenges since devolution, but it now has a dysfunctional, chaotic and divided SNP government. The SNP are a divided party which is out of ideas and incapable of rising to the challenges Scotland faces.

“They cannot impose another unelected first minister on Scotland in a backroom deal – the people of Scotland should decide who leads our country. There must be an election – it’s time for change and Scottish Labour is ready to deliver it.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said it was the “right thing for the First Minister to resign”.

He said: “Humza Yousaf’s leadership has lurched from crisis to crisis from the very start, and he could not command the confidence of the Scottish Parliament. Scotland now needs a stable, functioning Scottish Government focused on the issues that matter most to people - fixing public services and growing the economy.”

The decision comes after Mr Yousaf’s future was left hanging in the balance following his decision to rip up the Bute House Agreement on Thursday morning - ending the Scottish Greens' involvement in his government.

But things quickly got worse for the SNP leader after Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross tabled a motion of no confidence in Mr Yousaf, with Labour, the LibDems and then the Greens threatening to back the move against him.

His future essentially rested on Alba MSP Ash Regan, who lost out to Mr Yousaf in last year's SNP leadership contest, backing him.

Over the weekend, Ms Regan's party, led by former first minister Alex Salmond, put forward a host of demands with speculation they included an electoral pact and ramping up the campaign for independence.

But it emerged on Sunday night that being propped up by Mr Salmond's party was a price too high and Mr Yousaf has chosen to quit today.