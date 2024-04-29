Humza Yousaf 'considering quitting' as pressure mounts on SNP leader ahead of no-confidence votes

Humza Yousaf is considering resigning as First Minister after struggling to negotiate with rival parties over the weekend ahead of two no-confidence votes.

The SNP leader has ruled out a deal with Alex Salmond's Alba party, while his efforts to meet with the Scottish Conservatives, Scottish Labour, the Scottish Greens and the Liberal Democrats have been rebuffed.

Multiple reports have suggested Mr Yousaf is now weighing up resigned ahead of any no-confidence votes, which could be scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday.

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the media during a visit to a housing development in Dundee on Friday. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A source close to Mr Yousaf told the BBC that a final decision had not been taken, but resignation was now an option.

Former deputy first minister John Swinney has reportedly been approached about stepping in as an interim option while a contest takes place for the SNP leadership.

Former leadership challenger Kate Forbes, education secretary Jenny Gilruth and health secretary Neil Gray have been tipped as potential contenders to replace Mr Yousaf, in the event he resigns.

SNP MSP Michelle Thomson said she has heard “rumours” the First Minister was considering stepping down rather than facing a vote of no confidence in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Yousaf’s premiership has been hanging by a thread since he ended the Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens last week.

Ms Thomson, who was part of Ms Forbes’s campaign for leadership last year, told the BBC: “I’m hearing the same rumours [that the First Minister is considering stepping down] and I think we’re all waiting to see what the actual position is.

“I guess the rumours suggest that something is afoot. But I honestly can’t clarify because I’ve had no update nor, as I understand have my MSP group, so I guess we’ll all hear definitively one way or another this morning.”

Ms Thomson went on to describe the First Minister as an “honourable man” who was “well liked” within the SNP Holyrood group.

The SNP leader had written to other parties in an attempt to build bridges and establish how they can work with his minority Government, inviting the other leaders to meetings at his official residence.

Mr Yousaf’s former partners in government, the Scottish Greens, have indicated they will not be changing their minds about supporting the coming motion of no confidence in him, saying he must face “consequences”.

Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, told the BBC her party’s position on the confidence motion is unchanged.