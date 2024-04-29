John Swinney is giving “very active consideration” to running to replace Humza Yousaf as first minister after being inundated with requests to stand by colleagues.

The former deputy first minister has revealed he is mulling over a bid for the SNP leadership after Mr Yousaf announced he will quit Bute House following a disastrous few days sparked by him axing the Scottish Greens from government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Swinney opted not to put himself forward to replace Nicola Sturgeon when she resigned last year, but has now thrown his hat into the ring to become the SNP’s third first minister since the 2021 Holyrood election.

John Swinney is considering a bid to become first minister (Photo:Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

It has been suggested that other potential candidates, including Neil Gray, are instead looking to hand their support to Mr Swinney if he decides to run for office.

Education Secretary, Jenny Gilruth, who was touted as a potential leadership candidate, said that “John Swinney is the best choice to be Scotland’s first minister”, adding: “I will be strongly supporting him if, as I hope, he chooses to run.”

Another leadership frontrunner, Kate Forbes, is also considering a leadership campaign, having lost out to Mr Yousaf last year. SNP MSP Michelle Thomson, who was Ms Forbes’ campaign manager last year, confirmed the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP is giving a second leadership bid “serious consideration”.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Swinney said: “I’m very sorry that the First Minister has decided to step down. He’s been a pioneer as First Minister – the first person of colour to hold the office of First Minister of Scotland and he’s led our country with empathy, with care and with an emphasis on bringing people together.

“I very much regret the fact that he’s felt it necessary to stand down.”

Mr Swinney added: “I’m giving very careful consideration to standing to be the leader of the SNP. I’ve been somewhat overwhelmed by the requests that have been made of me to do that with many, many messages from many colleagues across the party.

“I’m giving that issue very active consideration and it’s likely I’ll have more to say about that in the days to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressed over his thinking, Mr Swinney said: “I’m going to give it consideration. I’ve got lots of things to think about. The whole question of my family and I have to make sure I do the right thing by my family – they are precious to me. I have to do the right thing by my party and by my country.

“There’s lots to be thought about and I’ll give that consideration in the days to come.”

Asked over the ending of the Bute House Agreement and the need to reach out to the Greens and other parties, Mr Swinney said “there was quite clearly strains within the Bute House Agreement”, adding “it’s important that those issues are considered carefully and handled with care”.

He added: “Obviously, I spent a large amount of my time in government doing exactly that in the past. So, it’s important that those are the values and the characteristics that are brought to how we deal with other political parties and particularly now the SNP will be a minority government in the Scottish Parliament. It’s important that there is an approach taken which ensures that we work carefully with all political parties in the Scottish Parliament.”

He warned that “in the years ahead”, the Scottish Government “is going to have to find agreement with parties of other persuasions”, warning “you can’t pass a budget without a majority in Parliament, you can[‘t] pass a law without a majority in Parliament”.

Mr Swinney said: “It’s really important we work with other political parties to make sure that we are in a position to govern effectively and wisely and in the interests of everyone within Scotland.”

The Perthshire North MSP rejected claims that a Holyrood election was required. He acknowledged “there’s changes of personnel and leadership”, but said “the Parliament was elected for five years and it should sit for five years”.

Asked if the SNP needed to re-set or rethink where it sits on the political spectrum, Mr Swinney said: “I’ve always believed that the right place for the Scottish National Party is as a moderate left-of-centre political party in the mainstream tradition of Scottish public opinion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But SNP MP Joanna Cherry warned against Mr Swinney taking over from Mr Yousaf.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: “John Swinney is hugely respected across our party but the lesson of the last year is that the SNP needs a complete reset.

"We must go forward not backwards. Kate (Forbes) was right when she said that continuity would not cut it. The next leader must deliver change.”

She added: “There is no need for an unseemly rush by the (old) boys club to stitch up the succession. The leader of the SNP should be chosen by our members not by men in grey suits.”

But SNP deputy leader, Keith Brown, backed Mr Swinney becoming the next first minister.

He said: “We now need experience, engagement and unity, and I very much hope that John Swinney will put himself forward.”