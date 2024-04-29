Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has paid tribute to Humza Yousaf’s time in office, but says this shows the SNP government needs replaced.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar speaking at the STUC conference in Dundee. Image: Andrew Milligan/Press Association.

He said: “Regardless of our political differences, I want to thank Humza Yousaf for his public service.

“In particular, Scots will remember the dignified way in which he acted while his loved ones faced danger in Gaza.

“I wish him and his family the best for the future.

“For Scottish Labour, this has never been about one person - this is about 17 years of SNP failure.

“The fact is this is a crisis of the SNP’s making and it appears they will yet again put party before country while Scots are being failed every day.

“Scotland faces the biggest challenges since devolution but it now has a dysfunctional, chaotic and divided SNP government.

“All this at a time when our country needs strong leadership to get us through the twin challenges of the economic crisis and the crisis in our NHS.

“The SNP are a divided party which is out of ideas and incapable of rising to the challenges Scotland faces.

“They cannot impose another unelected First Minister on Scotland in a backroom deal - the people of Scotland should decide who leads our country.