Humza Yousaf resigns LIVE: First Minister steps down after tumultuous week
Key Events
- Humza Yousaf has resigned as First Minister and SNP leader
- He will stay on as First Minister until a replacement is found
- Humza Yousaf says he underestimated the hurt caused by ending the Bute House Agreement
The Scottish Lib Dems have released a statement thanking Humza Yousaf for his service as First Minister.
Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton says it will be a “difficult day” for the now outgoing First Minister.
He said: “Humza Yousaf’s resignation hurls the SNP another step closer towards the end.
“This is a stale government that has been in power too long.
“Scotland needs a new government - one that won’t make empty promises but will get the basics right.
“For 17 years, the SNP have been ignoring the people who do most of the heavy lifting.
“People are working harder but feel like they are falling further behind and are being taken for granted.”
And never one to waste an opportunity for an election pitch, Mr Cole-Hamilton added: “By focusing on what really matters, Scottish Liberal Democrats can bring new hope to everyone who can’t get a GP appointment or see an NHS dentist, new hope to our schools slipping down the international rankings, businesses struggling to make ends meet and islanders left without lifeline ferries.
“We can’t go on like this.
“This country can’t have yet another First Minister without an election.”
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is due to hold a press conference in Glasgow in the next five to 10 minutes. We will bring you the latest as we have it.
The campaign group Scotland In Union, which advocates for Scotland remaining a part of the UK, also says Humza Yousaf is right to stand down as First Minister.
Pamela Nash, the group’s chief executive, says this is now a chance for Scotland to move on.
She said: “Like his predecessors, he spent far too much time obsessing about the break-up of the UK while ignoring the real priorities of people in Scotland, who are living with the failures of 17 years of the SNP in government.
“We can only hope that whoever succeeds him in Bute House learns from his numerous mistakes.
“And while Humza Yousaf prioritised breaking up Britain above everything else, he was merely continuing the traditions of his nationalist party.
“It exposes again that the SNP is happy for everything to descend into chaos so long as its constitutional obsession remains intact.
“As a political party, the SNP is totally unfit for government.”
Keith Brown MSP, the SNP’s deputy leader, has vowed the party will continue on.
He said: “On behalf of the party I want to thank Humza for his commitment and dedication to the SNP, Scotland and independence.
“In his time as leader and First Minister he has been resolutely focused on the needs of the people of our country.
“While we prepare to elect our new leader, the SNP will continue to stand up for Scotland and work to build a stronger, fairer, wealthier country where decisions about Scotland are taken in Scotland.”
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack says Humza Yousaf did the right thing by standing down as First Minister.
In a statement, the Scottish Conservative MP said: “Humza Yousaf’s leadership has lurched from crisis to crisis from the very start, and he could not command the confidence of the Scottish Parliament.
“Scotland now needs a stable, functioning Scottish Government focused on the issues that matter most to people - fixing public services and growing the economy.”
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has paid tribute to Humza Yousaf’s time in office, but says this shows the SNP government needs replaced.
He said: “Regardless of our political differences, I want to thank Humza Yousaf for his public service.
“In particular, Scots will remember the dignified way in which he acted while his loved ones faced danger in Gaza.
“I wish him and his family the best for the future.
“For Scottish Labour, this has never been about one person - this is about 17 years of SNP failure.
“The fact is this is a crisis of the SNP’s making and it appears they will yet again put party before country while Scots are being failed every day.
“Scotland faces the biggest challenges since devolution but it now has a dysfunctional, chaotic and divided SNP government.
“All this at a time when our country needs strong leadership to get us through the twin challenges of the economic crisis and the crisis in our NHS.
“The SNP are a divided party which is out of ideas and incapable of rising to the challenges Scotland faces.
“They cannot impose another unelected First Minister on Scotland in a backroom deal - the people of Scotland should decide who leads our country.
“There must be an election - it’s time for change and Scottish Labour is ready to deliver it.”
Patrick Harvie has released a direct message to whoever replaces Humza Yousaf as First Minister.
He said: “To the next First Minister - trust matters, integrity matters, values matter.
“Do not ever take them or your political allies for granted.
“The country expects, demands, and deserves better.”
The Scottish Greens say Humza Yousaf was right to resign as First Minister, as the breach of trust in collapsing the Bute House Agreement left his position untenable.
Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens said: “It is regrettable that it has ended this way, it didn’t need to.
“We draw no satisfaction or pleasure from this.
“But the Scottish Greens could no longer have confidence in Humza Yousaf after he chose to unilaterally end the Bute House Agreement.
“In doing so he let down the large majority of Scottish Green and SNP members who approved the agreement who wanted it to work.”
He said it is now time to “return to some stability” in leadership, and says they will work with any First Minister who shares Green values.
Mr Harvie said: “This is a pivotal moment for our country, and our politics must live up to the challenges we face, and hold true to our values.
“All parties have a responsibility for what happens next, and the kind of country we build.
“The Scottish Greens will play our part, as we always have done.
“Important work is already underway on a range of issues, from tenants’ rights to transforming the way we heat homes and buildings.
“It is essential that work continues.”
During his resignation speech, Mr Yousaf said: “I cannot tell you what an honour it is being the First Minister of the country I love, the country I am raising my family in, and the only country I will ever call home.
“I have had the honour of serving in government for almost 12 years in a variety of roles.
“Although I am sad that my time as First Minister is ending, I am so grateful and blessed for having the opportunity so few are afforded - to lead my country, and who could ask for a better country to lead than Scotland.”
The Alba Party wasting no time in releasing a statement on the resignation of Humza Yousaf.
Ash Regan MSP said: “The irony will not be lost on many that the event that has cost Humza Yousaf his job was removing the Greens from government - something most people in Scotland agreed with.
“The Alba Party were willing to work in the best interests of Scotland to put independence back at the heart of government, protect the rights of women and girls, and to get the government back onto a competent footing.
“The Greens were willing to vote with the Tories and bizarrely some forces in Humza Yousaf’s own party would rather see him resign than deal with a party who really want to advance independence.
“However, a new SNP leader and a new First Minister will not change parliamentary arithmetic.
“I continue to stand ready to work in the best interests of Scotland and to advance the cause of Scottish independence.”
