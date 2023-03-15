Rishi Sunak told Cabinet colleagues that Wednesday’s Budget would deliver on three of his administration’s five priorities.

According to a Cabinet readout, issued before the Chancellor gets to his feet in the Commons, Mr Sunak “said it was no mistake that three of the Government’s five priorities were focused on the economy.

“He said the Budget will deliver on all three, with a particular focus on growth. He also thanked the Chancellor and the Treasury team for their swift work in securing the sale of the UK arm of the Silicon Valley Bank to HSBC.”

The readout said that Mr Hunt, setting out his Budget measures, thanked colleagues “for their support over recent weeks”.

“He set out the improved economic picture following his autumn statement, explaining it paved the way for this Growth Budget.”

“He referenced plans for deregulation with Brexit freedoms, plans to invest billions in carbon capture and storage and develop nuclear energy, a boost to levelling up through 12 investment zones across the UK and a significant package to help people get into work, ranging from support for the over 50s, those on benefits, parents, and those with long-term health conditions.”