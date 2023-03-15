All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
16 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
55 minutes ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
59 minutes ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
3 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
3 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
4 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June

Budget 2023: Plea for Scottish Government to help fund swimming pools and follow Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's lead

Leisure bosses are calling on the Scottish Government to follow the Chancellor’s lead and extend “vital” help for swimming pools.

By Katrine Bussey
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:21 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:21 GMT
 Comment

Community Leisure UK (CLUK), which represents charitable trusts operating swimming pools, warned money was desperately needed to deal with rapidly rising energy costs and other bills.

Amid fears some pools may be forced to close, CLUK said if Chancellor Jeremy Hunt uses his Budget to provide financial aid south of the border, the Scottish Government must do the same.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Hunt is expected to promise a £40 million one-year fund to make pools more energy efficient in the long term, along with £23m in cash grants to leisure centres with pools facing immediate cost pressures.

Gourock's outdoor pool is one of the most popular in Scotland
Gourock's outdoor pool is one of the most popular in Scotland
Gourock's outdoor pool is one of the most popular in Scotland

While this cash will not be available to pools in Scotland, additional money will come to the Scottish Government through the Barnett formula.

Robin Strang, chair of CLUK in Scotland, said it was “vital” Holyrood ministers follow Mr Hunt’s lead with financial aid. He warned: “The impact of rising energy costs on swimming pools across Scotland is intensifying – and that pressure is only going to become greater.

“Operators of community swimming pools will face stark choices, including closures and service reductions, unless we can channel every ounce of financial help available to them.

“While we are still seeking greater action from the UK Government in terms of relief on energy bills, it’s vital that the Scottish Government ensures the knock-on impact of the Chancellor’s announcement are made available to our sector.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government awaits further details from the UK Government on the Budget and will be able to consider the impact on Scotland once the Chancellor has made his statement.

“We are fully aware that energy costs are an issue facing many sports facilities and we have pressed the UK Government to act on the cost of living and energy prices, in order to address the problem at source.

“We recognise the significant health benefits that physical activity brings and the importance of learning to swim and we recognise the particular challenges for local authorities in maintaining swimming pools and other facilities during this time. We have regular engagement with sportscotland and Scottish Swimming on this important issue and will continue to do so.”

Jeremy HuntScottish GovernmentBudgetScotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.