Budget 2023: Britain will not enter a 'technical recession' this year, Jeremy Hunt claims

Britain will not enter a “technical recession” this year, Jeremy Hunt has claimed.

The Chancellor used his first Budget to say the UK economy is “on the right track” despite forecasts previously warning the UK was in a recession.

He told the Commons: “In the face of enormous challenges I report today on a British economy which is proving the doubters wrong.

“In the autumn we took difficult decisions to deliver stability and sound money. Since mid-October, 10-year gilt rates have fallen, debt servicing costs are down, mortgage rates are lower and inflation has peaked.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the UK was proving the "doubters" wrong.

“The International Monetary Fund says our approach means the UK economy is on the right track.

"Today the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that because of changing international factors and the measures I take, the UK will not now enter a technical recession this year.

“They forecast we will meet the Prime Minister’s priorities to halve inflation, reduce debt and get the economy growing. We are following the plan and the plan is working. But that’s not all we’ve done.”