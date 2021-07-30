Team GB continue to wow at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, having won more than 20 medals for the country.
It’s the team’s most successful start to an Olympics ever.
There was a gold medal rush on what has been dubbed “Magic Monday”, with three golds for Team GB across 13 hours of events, including from swimmer Adam Peaty in the 100m breaststroke and diving duo Tom Daley and Matty Lee in the men’s 10m platform diving.
That set the tone for the Games, and since then the team has gone from strength to strength, bringing in myriad medals across different disciplines from BMX to trampolining.
In total, there are 339 gold medals up for grabs before this year’s Games draw to a close on 8 August.
So, who has won medals for Team GB so far?
Here’s what you need to know.
How many medals have Team GB won?
The British team currently have more medals than at the same point in Rio 2016, when they finished second.
They have secured medals over 13 different disciplines - more than any other country.
At the time of writing, Team GB sit on 24 medals in total after more events were won on Friday (30 July), including Bethany Shriever claiming a thrilling BMX gold and Scottish swimmer Duncan Scott securing his third medal in Tokyo with silver in the men’s 200m individual medley.
Great Britain won six Olympic medals overall on Friday.
The team now have six golds, nine silvers and nine bronze medals.
Where are Team GB in the overall medal table?
The recent results place the country number sixth in the standings, behind the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the United States, Japan and China.
There are hopes that Team GB can surpass their hefty medal targets, with UK Sport previously saying it hoped the country’s top athletes would win “between 45 and 70” medals this year.
Who has won medals for Team GB?
|Gold
|Women’s BMX racing - Beth Shriever
|Men’s swimming 4x200m freestyle relay team
|Men’s swimming 200m freestyle – Tom Dean
|Men’s cross country mountain bike - Tom Pidcock
|Men’s synchronised 10m platform dive – Tom Daley and Matty Lee
|Men’s swimming 100m breaststroke – Adam Peaty
|Silver
|Women’s canoe slalom - Mallory Franklin
|Men’s BMX racing - Kye Whyte
|Men’s quadruple sculls team
|Men’s swimming 200m freestyle – Duncan Scott
|Men’s swimming 200m individual medley – Duncan Scott
|Men’s taekwondo -68kg – Bradly Sinden
|Women’s taekwondo -67kg – Lauren Williams
|Men’s triathlon – Alex Yee
|Women’s triathlon – Georgia Taylor-Brown
|Bronze
|Dressage team
|Dressage individual – Charlotte Dujardin
|Women’s gymnastics team final
|Women’s judo -52 kg – Chelsie Giles
|Men’s eight rowing team
|Men’s trap shooting – Matthew Coward-Holley
|Men’s swimming 200m backstroke – Luke Greenbank
|Women’s taekwondo +67kg – Bianca Walkden
|Women’s trampolining – Bryony Page