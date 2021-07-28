Tokyo Olympics 2020: Charlotte Dujardin's bronze takes British record from Katherine Grainger

Aboard her ride Gio, on the horse’s major championship debut, she performed to third place in the individual category to take third behind German duo Isabell Werth and clear winner Jessica von Bredow-Werndl.

The podium place is her sixth, taking her one Olympic award ahead of Katherine Grainger’s five medal record which she equalled in yesterday’s team event alongside Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry.

Dujardin previous won gold at the Games on the now retired Valero, and scored 83 per cent for technical performance aboard Gio in what was the penultimate performance of the individual competition. A rating of just over 94pc gave her an overall tally of 88.543% for third place and an anxious wait for the final performance from German Dorothee Schneider, who finished 15th and confirmed Dujardin’s British record behind von Bredow-Werndl on TSF Dalera and Werth and Bella Rose II.