Tokyo Olympics 2020: Charlotte Dujardin's bronze takes British record from Katherine Grainger

Charlotte Dujardin has become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian with a dressage bronze in Tokyo.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 1:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 1:14 pm
Aboard her ride Gio, on the horse’s major championship debut, she performed to third place in the individual category to take third behind German duo Isabell Werth and clear winner Jessica von Bredow-Werndl.

The podium place is her sixth, taking her one Olympic award ahead of Katherine Grainger’s five medal record which she equalled in yesterday’s team event alongside Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry.

Dujardin previous won gold at the Games on the now retired Valero, and scored 83 per cent for technical performance aboard Gio in what was the penultimate performance of the individual competition. A rating of just over 94pc gave her an overall tally of 88.543% for third place and an anxious wait for the final performance from German Dorothee Schneider, who finished 15th and confirmed Dujardin’s British record behind von Bredow-Werndl on TSF Dalera and Werth and Bella Rose II.

Great Britain's Charlotte Dujardin on Gio, gives the thumbs up during the Grand Prix Freestyle - Individual Final on the fifth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

More to follow…

