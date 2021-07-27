Tokyo 2020 Olympics: How many medals has Duncan Scott won and where does he rank among Scottish athletes?

It is the 24-year-old’s third Olympic medal after winning two silvers at Rio in 2016, in the 4x200m freestyle relay, and the 4x100m medley relay.

But how does this compare to other Scottish athletes in the summer Olympics?

Granger, Hoy, and Stark

Duncan Scott has added a third Olympic medal to his tally - but how does he compare to Scotland's other Olympic medallists?

In terms of total medals won cyclist Chris Hoy (6 x gold, 1 x silver), Katherine Grainger (4 x silver, 1 x gold), and Ian Stark (4 x silver) top the list, with David Florence (3 x silver), Andy Murray (2 x gold, 1 x silver), and David Wilkie (1 x gold, 2 x silver) just behind them along with Duncan Scott (3 x silver).

Murray could secure a fourth medal if he wins the men’s doubles with partner Joe Salisbury. A fourth Olympic medal is something no man has achieved since tennis returned to the Games in 1988.

More medals for Scott?

Glasgow-born, Alloa-raised, Stirling-educated Duncan Scott could equal Chris Hoy’s haul if he finishes in the medal places in the 4x200m freestyle relay, 200m individual medley, and both medley relays. The Glasgow-born swimmer won silver in the 4x200m relay at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and in the 200m individual medley at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018. Scott also won gold in the 4x100m mixed medley at the European Championships in London in 2016 and again in Glasgow 2018 and Budapest 2020.

In short, he has a chance of equalling Hoy’s Olympic medal haul by the time this week is up and it would be a brave person who would bet against him adding to his total number of medals won.

When are Duncan Scott’s next events?

Scott is involved in the 4x200m men’s freestyle relay on Wednesday, July 28 at 4.26am; the men’s 200m individual medley on Friday, July 30 at 3.16am BST; the mixed 4x100m medley relay on Saturday, July 31 at 3.43am BST, and the men’s 4x100m medley relay on Sunday, August 1 at 3.36am BST.

How can I watch?

Turn into a night owl, or abandon sleep for the next few days, and tune in to coverage on BBC One, BBC Red Button, and online or on the Eurosport and Discovery+ channels.

