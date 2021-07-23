Tokyo Olympics 2020: Who are the Scottish athletes competing as part of Team GB?

Twelve of the 55 are in the athletics team, featuring Eilish McColgan, Jenna Reekie, Beth Dobbin and Callum Hawkins while nine will compete in rowing events.
Five Scots including Katie Archibald and Jack Carlin are taking part in the cycling, with a further five involved in the rugby 7s and another five in the swim team.
Here are all the Team GB athletes flying the flag for Scotland in Japan over the next couple of weeks along with their sport and, where applicable, their specialist events:
Athletics (12)
Women:
Beth Dobbin, 200m, 4x100m relay
Nicole Yeargin, 400m, 4x400m relay
Laura Muir, 1500m
Jemma Reekie, 800m
Eilish McColgan, 5000m and 10000m
Zoey Clark, 4x400m relay
Steph Twell, marathon
Steph Davis, marathon
Men:
Josh Kerr, 1500m
Jake Wightman, 1500m
Andrew Butchart, 5000m
Callum Hawkins, marathon
Badminton (1)
Kirsty Gilmour, women’s singles
Canoeing (3)
Canoe Slalom
Bradley Forbes-Cryans, men’s K1
Canoe Sprint
Deborah Ker, women’s K1 500m
Katie Reid, women’s C1 200m
Cycling (5)
Tao Geoghegan Hart, men’s road race and men’s time trial
Katie Archibald, women’s endurance
Neah Evans, women’s endurance
Jack Carlin, men’s sprint
Anna Shackley, women’s road race and women’s time trial
Diving (2)
James Heatly, Edinburgh, Edinburgh Diving Club
Grace Reid, Edinburgh, Dive London
Equestrian (1)
Scott Brash, jumping
Football (2)
Kim Little, midfielder, Arsenal
Caroline Weir, midfielder, Manchester City
Hockey (1)
Women:
Sarah Robertson
[RESERVES: Amy Costello (women) & Alan Forsyth (men)]
Judo (1)
Sarah Adlington, +78kg
Modern Pentathlon (1)
Joanna Muir
Rowing (9)
Polly Swann, women’s pair
Karen Bennett, women’s four
Rowan McKeller, women’s four
Lucy Glover, women’s quadruple sculls
Katherine Douglas, women’s eight
Harry Leask, men’s quadruple sculls
Angus Groom, men’s quadruple sculls
Sholto Carnegie, men’s four
Maddie Arlett, lightweight women’s spare.
Rugby 7s (5)
Men
Alec Coombes
Robbie Ferguson
Ross McCann
Max McFarland
Women
Hannah Smith
Sailing (4)
Luke Patience, 470
Eilidh McIntyre, 470
Anna Burnet, Nacra 17
Charlotte Dobson
Shooting (1)
Seonaid McIntosh – women’s 3×50 rifle and 10m air rifle.
Swimming (5)
Duncan Scott
Cassie Wild
Kathleen Dawson
Ross Murdoch
Lucy Hope
Tennis (2)
Andy Murray, men’s singles and men’s doubles
Jamie Murray, men’s doubles