Tokyo Olympics 2020: Who are the Scottish athletes competing as part of Team GB?

Twelve of the 55 are in the athletics team, featuring Eilish McColgan, Jenna Reekie, Beth Dobbin and Callum Hawkins while nine will compete in rowing events.

Five Scots including Katie Archibald and Jack Carlin are taking part in the cycling, with a further five involved in the rugby 7s and another five in the swim team.

Steph Twell and Eilish McColgan are part of the athletics team

Here are all the Team GB athletes flying the flag for Scotland in Japan over the next couple of weeks along with their sport and, where applicable, their specialist events:

Athletics (12)

Women:

Beth Dobbin, 200m, 4x100m relay

Katie Archibald, left, and Neah Evans will be participating in cycling events

Nicole Yeargin, 400m, 4x400m relay

Laura Muir, 1500m

Jemma Reekie, 800m

Eilish McColgan, 5000m and 10000m

Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr are also part of the athletics team in Tokyo

Zoey Clark, 4x400m relay

Steph Twell, marathon

Steph Davis, marathon

Men:

Josh Kerr, 1500m

Jake Wightman, 1500m

Andrew Butchart, 5000m

Callum Hawkins, marathon

Badminton (1)

Kirsty Gilmour, women’s singles

Canoeing (3)

Canoe Slalom

Bradley Forbes-Cryans, men’s K1

Canoe Sprint

Deborah Ker, women’s K1 500m

Katie Reid, women’s C1 200m

Cycling (5)

Tao Geoghegan Hart, men’s road race and men’s time trial

Katie Archibald, women’s endurance

Neah Evans, women’s endurance

Jack Carlin, men’s sprint

Anna Shackley, women’s road race and women’s time trial

Diving (2)

James Heatly, Edinburgh, Edinburgh Diving Club

Grace Reid, Edinburgh, Dive London

Equestrian (1)

Scott Brash, jumping

Football (2)

Kim Little, midfielder, Arsenal

Caroline Weir, midfielder, Manchester City

Hockey (1)

Women:

Sarah Robertson

[RESERVES: Amy Costello (women) & Alan Forsyth (men)]

Judo (1)

Sarah Adlington, +78kg

Modern Pentathlon (1)

Joanna Muir

Rowing (9)

Polly Swann, women’s pair

Karen Bennett, women’s four

Rowan McKeller, women’s four

Lucy Glover, women’s quadruple sculls

Katherine Douglas, women’s eight

Harry Leask, men’s quadruple sculls

Angus Groom, men’s quadruple sculls

Sholto Carnegie, men’s four

Maddie Arlett, lightweight women’s spare.

Rugby 7s (5)

Men

Alec Coombes

Robbie Ferguson

Ross McCann

Max McFarland

Women

Hannah Smith

Sailing (4)

Luke Patience, 470

Eilidh McIntyre, 470

Anna Burnet, Nacra 17

Charlotte Dobson

Shooting (1)

Seonaid McIntosh – women’s 3×50 rifle and 10m air rifle.

Swimming (5)

Duncan Scott

Cassie Wild

Kathleen Dawson

Ross Murdoch

Lucy Hope

Tennis (2)

Andy Murray, men’s singles and men’s doubles

Jamie Murray, men’s doubles

