It has been an Olympics like no other, with spectators banned and athletes having to fight for gold without family and friends able to cheer them on. Despite that, it hasn’t stopped some of the world’s best from showcasing their talent in the Japanese capital.

The games are beginning to hit their stride now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like many of the world’s biggest sporting events, it was an event that was forced to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and despite its lack of fans it’s already proving to be an event that’s been worth waiting for.

The Tokyo Olympics has been full of highs and lows. (Photo credit: Mark Hall/JPI Media)

Team GB have already racked up an impressive 16 medals at the Tokyo games, Simone Biles has hit the headlines after bravely putting her mental health first and withdrawing from the USA’s team event, while there’s been tears shed as Tom Daley picked up a historic gold in swimming.

There’s also been six new sports added, with karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, baseball and softball added to the Olympic roster for the first time in Japan.

However, amid the highs and lows of some of the world’s greatest sportsmen and sportswomen, attention has already turned towards next week’s closing ceremony.

When do the Tokyo Olympics end?

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics games will officially end on Sunday August 8, with an incredible 339 gold medals awarded by the time it takes place.

An astonishing 33 sports and 46 disciplines will have taken place by the time the event ends too – and hopefully we can have even more Team GB medals in the bank come the close of play.

However, thanks to the delay in the games starting, it’ll only be three years until the next games, rather than the usual four. The French capital of Paris has already been confirmed as the host city for the 2024 Olympics.

When is the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony?

The opening ceremony certainly caused some confusion when it took place on Friday July 23 considering some of the games, such as women’s football, had started before the opening ceremony took place. However, the closing ceremony will be just that, with no events taking place afterwards.

The 17 days of sport will come to an end on August 8, and be followed by the closing ceremony on 12pm UK time with the event lasting approximately three hours.

How can I watch the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony? Is it available to stream?

The full closing ceremony will be able to be viewed via the BBC, with coverage of the event beginning at 11:55am on Sunday August 8. The programme will run through to 3pm.

Much like the rest of the BBC’s coverage of the games, it will be available to watch via their BBC iPlayer streaming service too.

A message from the Editor: