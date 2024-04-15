Superstar Taylor Swift’s globe-trotting Eras Tour has helped propel her even further into the public eye.

In addition, the record-breaking tour – with its record-breaking concert film – have even seen Swift become a billionaire and break into Forbes rich list for 2024.

But what is Taylor Swift’s net worth?

Taylor Swift net worth

The most famous newcomer to Forbes annual round up of billionaires, Swift is also the first musician to have become a billionaire solely because of her songs, albums and performances.

Taylor Swift’s reported net worth is $1.1 billion USD.

US singer Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour. Image: Getty

Unlike her billionaire musician peers, such as Rihanna, Swift hasn’t supplemented her income with an additional business or side hustle such as a beauty brand.

How did Taylor Swift become a billionaire?

Swift’s status as a billionaire was achieved as a result of money earned from royalties, touring and her music catalogue as well as her real estate portfolio which is thought to be worth some $125 million.

She is estimated to have earned $500 million from music royalties and touring. Following the first leg of the Eras Tour, Swift is thought to have made $190 million after taxes and $35 million on top of that from The Eras Tour Concert Film, which quickly became the highest-grossing film of its kind.

However, another factor in Taylor Swift becoming a billionaire is the increasing value of her music catalogue.

What are all of Taylor Swift's Eras?

The masters of Swift's first six albums were purchased by Scooter Braun and then sold onto Shamrock Holdings in 2019, something which the star described as a “worst case scenario” on social media at the time.

“This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept.

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”