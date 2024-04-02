Forbes magazine has announced its annual World’s Billionaires list - billed as being "the definitive ranking of the world’s richest people".
In 2024 there are a record 2,781 billionaires - that's 26 more than the previous record set in 2021 and 141 more than 2023.
It's been a great 12 months for the majority of the fabulously wealthy, with the top 20 adding a combined $700 billion to their fortunes.
Famous faces making theier first appearance in the list include fashion designer Christian Louboutin ($1.2 billion), NBA legend Magic Johnson ($1.2 billon), TV producer Dick Wolf ($1.2 billion) and pop star Taylor Swift ($1.1 billion).
Here are the 11 richest people in the world in 2024 according to the experts at Forbes.
1. Bernard Arnault
French luxury goods titan Bernard Arnault tops the World’s Billionaires ranking for the second year in a row, after his net worth grew by 10 percent to an estimated $233 billion, thanks to another record year at his conglomerate, LVMH. The company owns such glebal brands as Louis Vuitton and Sephora.
2. Elon Musk
Elon Musk remains in the second spot, with an estimated net worth of $195 billion, up 8 per cent from last year but noticeably lower than his net worth in November 2021, when he became the first person ever to be worth $300 billion. The decline is largely due to a fall in the value of Tesla shares.
3. Jeff Bezos
The number three spot goes to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who is worth an estimated $194 billion. Not bad for a business he set up in a garage.
4. Mark Zuckerberg
The founder of Facebook (at the age of just 19) enjoyed a $116.2 billion jump in a single year thanks to Meta stock nearly tripling. It puts him at fourth on the Forbes’ 2024 ranking, worth an estimated $177 billion - the richest he’s ever been.